Eternals Movie Review: Chloe Zhaos Marvel Film

Chlo Zhaos MCU entry is stuffed with movie star gills, but she has no idea what to do with all that glamor.

Photo: Marvel Studios

It was supposed to be different, right, with its commitment to real places and unmarried imagery to the artificial? The trailers teased the lush jungle as much, the water rising over the gnarled rocks, the sunsets peaking through outstretched hands. A reflection of the sensibilities of director and co-writer Chlo Zhao developed in films like The Evoker The horseman and much less evocative Nomadic country. Eternals, the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was intended as its powerhouse, intended to push this smooth, tangled universe further than ever before, into a realm where one author’s visuals stuck and the characters played by Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek seem moving, rather than action figures with limited interiority beyond what the narrative needs to move a story forward. But despite all his boast and immensity of time, Eternals feels oddly vacuum sealed.

Spanning 7,000 years of human history, the film follows a group of immortal superheroes from a distant planet tasked with shaping the development of humanity and fending off the great villains of the Deviants, a group of colorful CGI monsters who resemble to countless other colorful CGI monsters with a variety of material manipulation, energy mining, and weapon transmutation abilities. Ajak (a criminally underutilized Hayek) is the ballast of the group, a maternal source of support that guides them through all these centuries. She is joined by Sersi (the ever-gorgeous Gemma Chan), perpetually late and somewhat addicted to the phone, who, in scenes with her 5,000-year-old former romantic partner, Ikaris (Richard Madden), has a clenched jaw and look down. Thena (Jolie, always deserving better) is a warrior who struggles physically with the weight of thousands of years of memories that settle in her brain. The dynamic between Thena and murderer Gilgamesh (Ma Dong-seok) might have revealed a tender intimacy, but the film doesn’t take the time to really dig into this or any other relationship between its dozen or so main characters. There are battles in Mesopotamia and Babylon, and voyages to the twilight expanse of space. There’s a drastically choreographed and turned Bollywood dance number featuring Kumail Nanjianis’ overpowered movie star Kingo. But as the movie gets more convoluted (with references to Celestials and Avengers and even some DC characters, if you can believe it), the cast struggles to bring in the necessary world weariness for us to care about. one of them.

You’d think that’s an impossibility, given how effective and charismatic they’ve been elsewhere. But even the best actors among them seem to go out of their way to find a way to stand out and add the touching weaknesses that make a superheroic character memorable. Perhaps most notably, and despite Nanjianis’ tireless efforts, the film’s comedy is not suitable for any talent distinct from the cast members. It’s a reminder that asking very different actors to do the same thing Deploying the kind of irreverent banter that defines the MCU dialogue only serves to flatten the supposedly vast worlds of franchises. Zhao doesn’t have the skill or interest to elevate this seamless style of speaking, but the use of tongue-in-cheek humor further shows how Marvel and its stakeholders misunderstand star attraction in the first place. Here they are interchangeable; the comedic, digestible presence of the Nanjiani cranes towards Jolie’s slanted glamor until there is almost no distinction between them. Marvel’s first deaf character Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) has courage when she has something to do, but that’s not enough to distract from the banality around her.

The biggest Eternals story, littered with MCU plot holes that are carelessly covered up as more heroes and villains come to the fore (Where were they?) and the most powerful characters in the MCU’s known arsenal remain absent, not helping to anchor the stars or the dialogue in their cosmic backdrop. In a conversation with her little-seen deadly boyfriend, Dane Whitman (Kit Harington), Sersi explains why the Eternals haven’t helped in all other wars, especially when Thanos wiped out half of humanity. We’ve been told not to do this unless Deviants are involved, she says with the same level, silky tone that Chan uses, regardless of the tension or shape of a scene. (Nonetheless, we have a photo of Phastos, played by Brian Tyree Henry, in 1945 in Hiroshima, crying for aiding the technological development that led to the genocide results. Yes, you read that right.) Dane, the tape players comic books might note it, is the alias of the Dark Knight, but unfortunately it takes very little into account this narrative. (The fact that he’s baffled by his girlfriend’s status as a former alien will give you an idea of ​​how he functions in the plot.) That doesn’t stop him from having his own scene from credits. For all discussions on Eternals standalone, Marvel still can’t help but reveal upcoming properties. Endless preliminaries without a climax, this is how Marvel has shaped audiences, to always be looking forward not to what you’re watching right now, but to the Following thing.

A star is a powerful tool in the arsenal of directors. They bring rich, complicated stories that can be subverted, acted out, or even evoked in a movie. They can bend the light, move their body in this exceptional way. But if they are not used correctly, they only become marketing tools. Zhao and the camera of cinematographer Ben Daviss understand that the actors are good looking, but in a clinical way, you might admire a particularly lush red rose in a photo. Since the script doesn’t treat the actors as individuals, but rather as vehicles for bland jokes and exposure, one could turn to the action sequences to get a sense of who these people are. But in the first centerpiece, the camera is static, lacking kinetics to resonate the punches. There are tiny touches. Thena has a ballet brutality that would be more intriguing if CGI didn’t make her body weightless. But whether the Eternals fight over desert terrain or rush into space, no character is allowed to stand out or instill fear.

A sex scene between Sersi and Ikaris doesn’t get any better, shot from the chest up, chastely focusing on their faces. His ten seconds of missionary love, not exactly the kind of groundbreaking sensuality these movies desperately need. Despite all of its commitment to the Sunlight at Magic Hour, the Silent Gesture-to-Beauty movies fail the MCU’s required love story. Once again, Marvel has brought together an undeniably gorgeous array of actors to make the sexual chemistry between them thin or nonexistent. Of course, a franchise obsessed with gods and aliens continues to grope for one of the greatest pleasures of being a human.

Eternals is driven by questions about the value of humanity. Why do these overpowered aliens care about humans, beyond being told to do so? Of course, Phastos has a husband and a young child. But what about the rest? What drives them beyond a cloudy desire to do the right thing? There’s cartilage in Druigs (Barry Keoghan) thin part of the story. He can control the minds of people and has done so with the indigenous peoples of the Amazon for generations. It’s a twist the film never unwraps, shuffling it off-screen before we spend too much time thinking about what that might mean. Marvel has become so powerful in part because of the way it treats diversity and identity like a checklist; the Eternals the characters do indeed vary in terms of ability, race and sexuality. But what does it matter having, say, a gay kiss onscreen, when there’s no heat behind it? What does it matter if women are of different hues and ages if you don’t care about their interior?

With Eternal, Marvel turns out to be nothing more than a staid, heavy black hole. What’s the point of attracting Hollywood stars if you just want to wipe them out? Jolie is one of the most fascinating, complicated, and high-profile celebrities to ever exist. His story can’t help but shape a movie, a franchise, even. His physique cannot help but add dimension to an action scene. She can’t help but make a movie his film. And yet, despite the weight of Eternals, it is marked by the void. At the end, Eternals is nobody’s movie.