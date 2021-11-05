New Blood ‘rehashes the old plots of the seriesExBulletin



toggle legend Seacia Pavao / Seacia Pavao / SHOWTIME

It’s tempting to think that when a TV series ends in a disappointment, it only takes one more chance to make a landing.

Unfortunately, what a limited series of Showtime Dexter: new blood The main thing that reveals is that trying again without feeling what went wrong the last time around doesn’t lead to a better result.

As New blood opens, Michael C. Hall plays our favorite serial killer of killers, Dexter Morgan, as a man living by a different name in a very different city. This is Jim Lindsay, who sells sporting goods at a small store in the fictional community of Iron Lake, New York. (I hope his alias is a nod to Jeff Lindsay, the novelist who created the character in books like Dexter dark dream.)

But just like Dexter, Jim Lindsay is a wolf in human disguise, friendly to the local pastor and even the local butcher. Indeed, “Jim’s” interaction with the Butcher epitomizes the show’s habit of playing with audience expectations, showing Dexter sneaking up behind him with an unsheathed meat cleaver, menacing music rising, only for the sake of it. hand him the newly sharpened tool as a friend.

“You’re saving your life, Jimmy,” the butcher said, turning to start cutting his meat again. We of course know differently.

A second chance for a better ending

It’s a new environment for Dexter, who in the series world was last seen 10 years earlier during the events of the program’s largely breaded series finale (yes, the finale aired in 2013 ; do not confuse things when doing the math).

At the time, he was working as a lumberjack in Oregon, having managed to convince his friends in the Miami Police Department that he had died on a boat in a storm, preparing his son to be raised elsewhere by a girlfriend who knew his secret.

Dexter: new blood is supposed to provide a better ending to a popular character. But the four episodes revealed to critics so far look like old plots dressed in a new setting: once again he’s tied to law enforcement this time around, dating the town’s police chief. . Once again, he uses a superficial camaraderie to blend in with a group of friends who have no idea of ​​his true nature.

And once again, he’s tempted to unsheathe his carving knives after meeting a rich, jerky man with a terrible secret in his past.

The Dexter in this story makes his way through life as an alcoholic working in a brewery avoiding murder out of sheer force of will. Several times, we are reminded that it has been 10 years since he killed anyone including his sister Deb.



Yes, she died in the series finale. But Sister Debra Morgan appears here as a vision that speaks only to Dexter. I don’t think she’s the infamous “black passenger” who embodies her murderous urges; instead, she acts as a combination of rebuke and conscience, lying in the bed next to him in a sequence, soothing him with kind words.

“If you had died first, I would have been lost in the world without you,” she told him. “You’re changed man. Almost 10 years without killing. And I love you for that.”

What I Dislike: How many times they remind us that it has been TEN YEARS since he killed anyone. Do they think he deserves a medal?

Deb is played by Jennifer Carpenter, who was once married to Hall while they portrayed brother and sister in the original series. So I guess they decided to revive this slightly creepy combination of sibling / romantic chemistry for this series as well.

Dexter conceived as a Florida man

As a Florida resident and a fan of the old show in its heyday, I miss seeing Dexter in his home environment in Miami. In the first few episodes, producers were brilliant at finding visually interesting new areas of the city to shoot before most of the production moved to Los Angeles.



actually, I spent time with novelist Jeff Lindsay in 2007, just before the debut of the second season of the series. As we basked in her home in Cape Coral, Florida, Lindsay told me that Dexter was partly inspired by her time in Miami, a particularly crazy place in the 1980s and 1990s, which led her to develop a placid and gregarious character on the surface. , but hiding serious troubles inside.

The character, Lindsay also told me, was triggered by a simple question: what if you could get the audience to look for a charismatic and efficient serial killer, because he was murdering murderers?

Dexter: new blood seems quite distant from these picturesque beginnings. The snowy surroundings of Iron Lake feel light years away from the bustling tropical flavor of Dexter’s original setting. This new version of Dexter is more upset with his own compulsions than any killer who might fall prey.

The original Dexter was bold in his vision; showcasing the ultimate anti-hero at a time when television couldn’t get enough of these characters. In New blood, Dexter looks tired as the whole concept now looks like he’s here and made it, just like us, the audience.

Too much of this new series asks the same questions as the old one: Can Dexter direct his murderous urges constructively? Are all his relatives destined to die? Is he inherently bad in a way that can be passed on to his son?

This is the same problem that challenged the old series and, ultimately, Lindsay’s books. Dexter Morgan and his inner dialogue are compelling, but TV producers and writers are running out of compelling storylines to set it up.

It is possible that things will improve after the fourth episode. But so far, Showtime’s bet is that New blood could provide a more satisfying ending for Dexter doesn’t seem to be paying off anytime soon.