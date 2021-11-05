Entertainment
Dexter: New Blood is a surprisingly welcome return
The last time we left Dexter Morgana, a half-remorseful and half-fair Miamihed-based serial killer lost almost everything. The Showtimes Series Finale Dexter made the titular forensic expert and stealth angel of death alone and on the run, starting a new life in the west. It was one of the most frustrating series finals in memory, full of kitchen sink excess and narrative escapes that seemed to punish people like me who had stuck with the series even during its last wobbly seasons.
we thought Dexter was made for good, a once richly compelling series that briefly skirted the edges of greatness but always seemed out of step with, or a few steps back, the boom in TV quality, the golden age and of prestige. Corn Dexter was not, it turns out, done with us. Eight years after the original series ended, a new version of the series premieres on Showtime (November 7), finding Dexter in a very different setting and rusted by his old stuff.
Dexter: new blood is a surprisingly welcome return to the franchise brand of intoxicating nonsense, self-aware but not too valuable to one’s meta-consciousness. Michael C. Hall, who plays Dexter, looks a lot like he always has, his feathered Caesar cut still intact, his cheesy affect as deliberately hollow as ever. He’s cold, however. Not cold in the sense of his barely mastered sociopathy, but actually cold in a small town in upstate New York, drenched in snow-white and living in a humble cabin. The series is smart enough to make a Fargo joke early enough; otherwise, his studied monkey from this series (rather than the movie) would start to look like a minor theft.
The show works well in this new environment. Miami’s humid heat was a sensibly grotesque addition to Dexters’ mischief that awkwardly increased all the smell and crush. But the Nordic setting allows the series to move away from the ironic glow and move on to something more meditative. Dexter, now called Jim, works at a sporting goods store (lots of guns and knives everywhere) and quenches his appetite for murder by embarking on physically intense solo hunts in the woods behind his house. . He hasn’t killed a human for almost a decade. This is not all that has changed: for almost the first hour of New blood, Dexters grating the voiceover, the original series chief is gone. It does come back eventually, I’m afraid, but it’s not that talkative. Age, time and moving slowed down this internal monologue.
Dexter also got rid of his therapist phantom father, vigorously replaced by Jennifer charpentiers Deb, whose death was such a sour note in the original series finale. Dexter’s sister is used more sparingly than her father, Harry, and she brings a more interesting emotional stamp. Deb, or at least Dexters imagining her, doesn’t encourage or help guide Dexters ‘so-called black passenger (which is the show’s pseudo-poetic term for Dexters’ serial murder impulses) . Instead, she’s a doorman who sounds the alarm bells, warning Dexter of his precarious position, how steep his slippery slope will be if he lands on it again.
It adds a nice note of tension to New blood, while the original phantom interludes quickly became repetitive and superfluous. Overall, this version of Dexter is smarter and more restrained, at least for a little while. As the four episodes made available to criticism, the familiar Dexter clutter begins to creep in, a tangle of plot threads overly complicating what has been briefly reduced and effective. But this mess of history is also what defined Dexter. In the best seasons (especially the Trinity Killer episode series), the writers have achieved great convergence, bringing all the disparate parts together into a satisfying causal relationship. I hope, perhaps naively, that New blood will do the same with its thicket of threats, suspects and crimes.
Dexter went from working for a police force to dating a member of one, local sheriff Angela (Julia jones). This is exactly the kind of mindless decision-making that was the hallmark of the original series, and the complications it presents oscillate between pleasantly delicate and downright boring. A character from the past emerges to further disrupt Dexter’s new life, while a dark figure of HH Holmes imprisons and murders rebellious young women. There’s also a new political consciousness, visible in shows of hesitant exploration of Indigenous identity and in a looming industrial figure whose environmental poisoning is probably not the only bad thing he’s doing.
