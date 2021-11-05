Dwayne Johnson vows to stop using real guns on set after Halyna Hutchins deathExBulletin







Amy Sussman / Getty Images Dwayne Johnson is taking action to ensure that a deadly tragedy like the one on the Rust The filming of the film last month will not be happening again. In an interview with Variety, the actor known as The Rock has announced that his production company, Seven Bucks Productions, will no longer use real guns on the sets of his productions and will instead use rubber guns. He said “no movie, no TV show, or whatever we do or produce, we won’t be using real guns at all.” Johnson added: “We are not going to worry about the dollars; we are not going to care about what it costs.” He said he plans to implement his “no real guns” rule with any studio he partners with. Johnson’s engagement comes after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was gunned down last month on the Rust movie set in Santa Fe, NM While practicing a scene, actor Alec Baldwin discharged a propeller pistol that he had been told did not contain live ammunition, according to affidavits shared by the Office of the Santa Fe County Sheriff. Hutchins was rushed to a nearby hospital by helicopter, where she died. Director Joel Souza, who was standing behind Hutchins at the time, was shot in the shoulder but survived. The shooting is still under investigation. In a statement shared via Twitter, Baldwin called Hutchins’ death a “tragic accident” that broke his heart. Talk to VarietyJohnson echoed that sentiment. “First of all, I was heartbroken,” Johnson said. “We lost a life. My heart goes out to his family and everyone on set. I have known Alec for a very long time as well.” Johnson’s interview precedes the release of his latest project, Netflix’s Red Notice, an action movie slated for release on the streaming service later this month. While Johnson must have been handling real guns during the making of this movie, it was hours after hearing the news from Hutchins that he started planning how to make his own projects safer, he said. declared. Variety. He is not alone. Eric Kripke, Amazon showrunner The boys, tweeted a similar proclamation last month and called on others in the industry to join him in this commitment.

