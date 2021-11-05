a comeback album whether we need it or not.

If you ask me what ABBA records do better than anyone else, I would say they make you feel overwhelmingly happy to have been thrown off the top of a glacier. In the land of ABBA, you perpetually fall through a cold world, but speed forward, held aloft by the warm winds of sound. The only fear is what will happen when the music stops. Fortunately, this is not the case. In theaters, cinemas, karaoke halls, weddings and all over the world, the band performed, even when the band itself was no longer together. In recent years, as ABBA has hinted and then confirmed a comeback, crowned this week with the release of the new album Trip, we wondered what the group had to gain. What is a return if you’ve never left?

As successful as it is, ABBA’s whitest Europ was despised by the Anglo-American rock establishment and counterculture at their peak, the Village Voices Robert Christgau. famous written in 1979We have met the enemy, and it is them. But ABBA’s turnaround towards refurbishment came at record speed, as gay punks and clubbers, spurred on by this contempt for the mainstream, embraced the paradoxical status of the Swedish quartets of blockbuster outsiders. His pantomimes of normality have never seemed true conformism, thanks to their geo-cultural otherness and the melancholy surf of adults built in their ecstatic flights. As Agnetha Fltskog, Benny Andersson, Bjrn Ulvaeus and Anni-Frid (Frida) Lyngstad released their swan song Visitors in 1981, they were in their mid-thirties. Divorces of couples from both groups (AB and BA) had been raw material for several years. About a decade later, Brit-pop’s early favorites Erasure were a hit. tribute record which turned out that there was a market for the ABBA Gold collection, which was one of the best-selling albums of all time. Soon the closest Swedish successors to the group, Ace of Base, reconquered the graphics, and Nirvana members used ABBA brackets as teaching diagrams; it doesn’t take a lot of imagination to hear the voices of Agnetha and Fridas whistle through the chorus of Smells Like Teen Spirit.

Throughout the remainder of the 1990s, the soundtracks of Priscilla, queen of the desert and Muriel wedding rolled out the red carpet at Oh mama jukebox music and subsequent transgenerational blockbusters. Meanwhile, Swedish producers like Max Martin recreated world pop in the image of ABBA, evolving the virtuosity of the group’s studios and melodic math with digital tools, benefiting Backstreet Boys, Britney Spears and, through the years and beyond, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, the Weeknd and countless others. Much of this pattern would be adopted by the K-Pop groups who command armies of fans today, not to mention all the indie-pop sophistry that followed the crying dance steps in the club. Robyn, the Swede. ABBA’s pop influence at this point should be measured in units similar to the Beatles or James Brown. If you still bristle with such comparisons, you met the enemy, and it’s you.

What more can we Trip maybe hope to add to this landscape? This album is partly a justification for reunion concerts planned for groups next year at a custom-built venue in London, where they will appear in holographic form as ABBAtars; it fits ABBA’s lyrical second-language legacy that no one seems to have pointed out that not only looks like avatars but slaughterhouses, a bit too appropriate for the lack of liveliness of the exercise. But it’s perfectly fitting for ABBA to swap their old satins, spandex and sequins for high-tech suits dotted with ping-pong ball-shaped trackers. It was a group always more amusing in the studio than on stage, an inclination that has made its members among the first pioneers of music video. Individually, they have tended to be homebody, even somewhat reclusive, since the break-up, although Bjrn and Benny continued to collaborate.

Unlike most group meetings, ABBA’s motivation cannot be because members need to money, money, money. Instead, with all four now all in their 70s, the call must be at least in part to remove the sting of that divorce-damaged ending 40 years ago, making it all of a reunion. fractured family than a musical reunion. Trip hit that note right away with the beautiful I still have faith in you that sounds like he’s addressing both a distant partner and a long-missed listener: I know I’m hearing a bittersweet song / In the memories we share, he admits, before to declare with all the artifices a triumphalism of the sound of ABBA, We have it in us We have a story / And it has survived.

There is a theme similar to the following song, When You Danced with Me, but it clashes with a cod-Celtic-synth arrangement that would embarrass a regional Riverdance troupe. And that’s followed by a kitsch and torturing attempt at an erotic Christmas song, Little Things. Placing the two worst tunes records so high in the list of 10 songs will win a few well-meaning listeners. But ABBA heads will just shrug their shoulders that it wouldn’t be a real ABBA album without some disastrous clunkers; if you don’t know, you’ve never tasted beyond Gold.

Indeed, as if to reward your perseverance, what comes next is Don’t stop me a best-of-ABBA in one song. It opens with an anguished tone that recalls The winner takes it all as a woman nervously prepares to ring her ex’s doorbell and ask to be picked up, followed by a climax of almost-Dancing queen disco-riffic proportions when he does (presumably). I say close, because as you might expect, nothing on Trip totally succeeds as a time machine at ABBA’s highest peaks. Likewise, inevitably, in 2021 it is much more evident that ABBA’s basic formula involves two men writing songs about a romantic conflict for two women to sing and on Dont Shut Me Down, for example, often taking the weight. Still, there is a lot more complexity in the interpersonal dynamics in the songs, thanks to this eternal weirdness of ABBA.

I can be that woman could, from the title, find a woman more anguished by her marital mistakes than the man. But it’s also both a musical tribute and a lyrical parody of Nashville’s 1960s and 1970s countrypolitan hits like Stand close to your manhere, the dysfunctional couple have a drunken argument on the couch, while their dog watches reproachfully, and that dog happens to be named Tammy, after Tammy Wynette. The next song, Keep an eye on Dan, is a scary number about divorced co-parenting with a hymnical lite-metal chorus urging the estranged husband to carefully watch the unruly and upset child until I come back at seven / Sunday / to pick him up.





The penultimate track, No doubt about it, again finds the ABBA women singing I take the blame for not mentioning, in their charming vernacular askew, But, hey, I take the rap / This is my mishap. Yet, as queer audiences have always noticed, the style and sound through which the voices of Agnetha and Fridas are produced and blended and elevated in areas beyond the everyday inspires almost all listeners to s’ identify with the feelings of the singers, regardless of their gender. And in this light these feelings are universal human experiences of questioning and renewal, and liberation too, because you can’t feel so much at fault when you dance or howl on a choir larger than the sky. I don’t think anyone knows the behind-the-scenes details of the ABBA couples’ work, not like we do with their contemporary couples crossed over at Fleetwood Mac. Despite being a mostly straight guy, it never occurred to me not put myself in the shoes of the singers in an ABBA song.

There has always been a blurred geopolitical connotation to certain ABBA songs, from the reference to Napoleon Waterloo, their decisive success at the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest, for Visitors, a song that sort of talks about the secret police or at least enough that the Soviet Union banned it in the 1980s. Trip has a few of those that are unusually blunt. Bumblebee, with Fernando-ish panpipe and spanish fake tune (never my favorite ABBA mode), is a seductive environmental tribute to endangered pollinators: It’s pretty absurd, this summer morning / Thinking we could be trapped / In a world where everything changes / Too fast for drones to adapt. From any other group, that would seem too twee to bear, but I’m nothing but the affection of ABBA’s seventies for this grandmother’s take on ecological concerns.

I don’t need to grant such a dispensation to profit Trips closing of the political anthem. The name Ode to freedom didn’t bode well, but the entire song turns out to be about the inability to write the song that the title promises. At a time when the word freedom on the continent of ABBAs almost as much as on this one is often misused for opportunistic purposes, the lyricist Bjrn here aspires to the recovery of this difficult to hold and ephemeral thing. Benny’s hymn-like orchestral music evokes a greatness that Bjrn understands he cannot match, especially since, as he blackmailed Frida and Agnetha, Being privileged and spoiled for choice / So I’m afraid you are not suspicious / Of the cause to which I lent my voice.

There are plenty of songwriters I would have expected to capture the desperation of the ideological carnival of 2021, in which even the most elusive abstract value is loaded with weight it cannot bear. (For example, British socialist-romantic songwriter Billy Bragg, approximate some moments on its own new version, The million things that never happened.) I would never put Bjrn and Benny on this list. Which only proves that we have not lacked levels on which we could have underestimated ABBA, still by our side after all these years.