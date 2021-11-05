What I hear when someone celebrates a healthy baby.

It became known as the worst Chris. Over the years, Chris Pratt has come under fire for attending church with an anti-LGBTQ stance, as well as for his unexpected divorce from Anna Faris and his political views follows several conservative commentators on social media, and he noted, in the aftermath of President Donald Trump’s election, that he does not feel represented by both sides in politics and lamented the common ground there that is lacking because we focus on the things that separate us .

On Wednesday, Pratt provided a new source of anger. He posted a tribute before birthday to his second wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger (yes, as in Arnold Schwarzeneggers’ daughter), on Instagram. The whole post is cringe: he reveleth in the way she looks adoringly at him, he likens her to his favorite baseball card, and he plans to forget to buy her a birthday present (his net worth is $ 60 million).

The scariest part for me, however, was this line: She gave me an amazing life, a beautiful, healthy girl This is a reference to their daughter, Lyla Maria, born in August 2020.

It may seem trivial. People celebrate healthy babies all the time! But Pratt has another child with his ex-wife, Anna Faris. Jack Pratt, now 9, was born nine weeks earlier, spent a month in the neonatal intensive care unit and had several surgeries.

On our fourth day in the NICU, the pediatric neurosurgeon had Chris and I sit down to tell us that Jack had a severe brain hemorrhage and there was a chance he would be developmentally disabled, Faris wrote in his memories, Without reservation. Chris has called receive the devastating news.

Every trip to the NICU is different and I can’t claim to know what Chris, Anna and Jack went through. But all this touches me. My own son was born 10 weeks earlier, had a terrifying open heart surgery, and continues to be monitored for health issues. I’ve learned too much about the toxic ways we value healthy babies, praise successful parents and keep seeing disability and disease as a blemish and a blemish.

There is no doubt that celebrating a healthy baby is, in a way, an attempt to say that one is focusing on what matters in life. I understand the impulse. Before my son was born, I used to tell people that all I want is a healthy baby, when people ask me if I want a boy or a girl. But now, every time a parent announces that they have a healthy baby, a part of me feels overwhelmed again. How could I fail the most humane task of bringing a child into the world safely? How do you answer well-intentioned questions about your future? I tell myself that other parents don’t know how hurtful they are; their innocence is happy.

But Chris Pratt knows exactly what it’s like to have a child with unexpected challenges. He had a baby with serious health problems. He knows or should know the pain of hearing another parent congratulate themselves on having delivered a healthy baby, as if it was an achievement over which we could have the slightest control. It’s hard not to see this as a slap in the face of Anna Faris, Jack Pratt and everyone else who has gone through painful experiences like these before.

And I know Chris Pratt knows all of this because he’s been a strong advocate for premature babies and children with special needs. Pratt and Faris have both championed the Global Alliance for the Prevention of Prematurity and Stillbirth. Pratt has donated to vision organizations and neonatal intensive care units, and in 2014 he was talking at a March of Dimes event. Pratt and Schwarzenegger also recently announced that they are Special Olympics Ambassadors.

Yet he still says he appreciates his second wife for giving him something very specific: a healthy baby. (He also values ​​her for doing everything while he periodically opens[s] a jar of pickles, as the Instagram post explains.) Commenting on a healthy baby is not just an insult to babies who have faced health and developmental challenges, it is the women’s responsibility to produce a baby according to rather particular specifications.

Yes, people should celebrate their babies. But what I want people to understand better is how babies who come with extra needs are also worth celebrating. If you know someone whose birth or childhood didn’t go as planned, especially, listen to them. Ask them how you can support them. But also, react as you would any baby. Sometimes we have a hard time knowing what to say. Several of my friends apologized in low voices when they learned of the birth of my child. But I didn’t want condolences; I wanted congratulations. My baby is born! He was there, and he was the light of my life, and the source of my joy, and every ounce of his little body was a fucking miracle.

Now I know what I really wanted was my child, as he is and who he is to become.

We all deserve to be celebrated by our loved ones for who exactly we are.