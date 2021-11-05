NCIS star speaks out after replacing Mark Harmon as lead actor





NCIS Star Gary Cole reassured fans that he “isn’t trying to be” Mark Harmon as he takes the helm of the popular crime drama. While the character of the actor, former FBI officer Alden Parker, is expected to be introduced as the new special agent of the titular team, following the announcement of the retirement of Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Harmon) in Alaska, Cole wants viewers to see Parker as his own person. “I did a lot of jumps in shows, [usually] like a recurring character, “he said TV line recently, noting his appearances in titles such as Suit and The good woman. Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images Related: NCIS: THE boss responds to speculation season 13 will be his last “Part of my job description is making myself comfortable, no matter what. I’m not trying to be [Gibbs]. The writers made that distinction. ” Discussing the differences between Gibbs, who has been at the center of the show since its inception in 2003, and Parker, Cole revealed, “Parker isn’t too talkative, but he’s more verbal. He’s not that old school; he tries to get his hands on new technological gadgets and impress everyone. “He’s trying to fit in with the rest of the team. While he may be reluctant to voice it, he admires Gibbs breaking the rules. Parker bends them. We’ll see if it gets to the point of breaking.” CBS Photo ArchiveGetty Images Related: NCIS unveils big change after 18 years Listed for Emmy-nominated Cole’s turn in political comedy Veep, the post asked him if he would have the chance to inject some humor into his performance on NCIS, to which he replied, “The writers looked into what I did. I’m pretty sarcastic. [Parker] Is similar.” Without revealing anything concrete, Cole also teased that Parker was “on purpose of some sort of conundrum” and that a “tragic” event from his past was a big driving force behind his decisions at work. A special agent with a secret? it would not be NCIS without one. NCIS broadcast on SCS in the USA. NCIS: Seasons 1-13 [DVD] Home entertainment paramount

