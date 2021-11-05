In fact, Kristen Stewart has always been a great actress.

Kristen Stewart reached the height of her fame as a star of the dusk films a decade ago, and for many audiences, she will still be a teenage girl falling in love with a vampire. Last month, in an interview with Britains Sunday opening hours, the actor said she probably made five really good movies at most. The joke immediately inspired blog posts and social networks jokes on how maybe the dusk quintet has filled all these niches. Stewart didn’t name the films she had in mind, but for the internet, the opportunity to unearth her first filmography was overwhelming.

After all, when the franchise about the brilliant vampires who play baseball came out, movie experts decried Stewart’s melancholy air and edgy energy. She had two expressions: white and a little less white, Claudia Puig wrote for United States today. She’s so bland you wonder why these supernatural creatures are so crazy about her, critic Richard Roeper wrote. YouTubers made compilation of videos of her biting lip weirdness. It didn’t help that Stewart seemed to bring him the same siled discomfort public appearances, a challenge that involved ingratitude. Here is the headliner of a franchise that would make her the highest paid actress at 22, and she refused to appreciate her luck.

Today, Stewart stays away from social media and distribute details of his personal life than to trusted interviewers. This strategy helped her during a career of approximately two decades in Hollywood. But her obvious anxiety for fame hasn’t gone away from her job. Instead, Stewart is the rare actor who has channeled his love-hate relationship with public scrutiny into his roles and is now thriving because of it.

With her performance as Princess Diana in Spencer, the arthouse film directed by Pablo Larran, this innate tension is fully staged. Stewart does not convey an impression of the late royal but rather interprets her spirit, playing a woman haunted by the weight of her desire and her contempt for the attention she attracts. Although Stewart has minimized comparisons between her celebrity experience and Dianas, this is the film in which she most directly confronts the intimate horror of celebrity. Its unexpected and mischievous meta-cast is exactly the kind of art meets life narrative that awards committees seem to enjoy. Since the films debuted on the festival circuit, Stewart has inspired some of the best reviews of his career. one of the most exciting actors working today, the critics wrote, with a ability to hypnotize the camera even in moments of stillness.

To read: When royal life is a horror movie

What has changed since the dusk movie theater ? On the one hand, she is now seen as a survivor of a vicious celebrity press cycle, recontextualizing its manifestations of adolescent anxiety as vulnerability. She stopped doing it most hated celebrities lists; instead, the headlines say that it’s time to admit he’s a good actor. On the other hand, Stewart has done impressive freelance work, as his supporting tour in Always Alice and his collaboration with French author Olivier Assayas in Clouds of Sils Maria, for which she won a César, the French equivalent of an Oscar. This post-dusk pivot came with new descriptors, even when the roles echoed the characteristic rigidity of his past: his melancholy was now refined, his lack of vigilance now cool.

The contemporary public could easily reject the dusk movies like a dull, mumbled young adult series that you’d better forget. But Stewart’s work in these films shaped his identity as a performer. She permeated the Bella Swana ship, she often Put the to reporters, which was little more than a fantasy that fans could project onto with an uneasy adolescent discomfort. And she did it well. If the rolling of the eyes, the pouting of the lips, and the brooding demeanor have not resulted in critical worship, so be it; they were memorable enough to keep audiences engaged in five films.

Stewart has since built a body of work translating the inner turmoil of troubled characters into off-putting surface tension. Bella in dusk is a blank slate for viewers in a manner similar to Maureen in Personal buyer, Stewart’s second film with Assayas. Both are characters caught in a supernatural story, and both are grounded in Stewart’s delicacy. Actors and filmmakers tend to ignore their ridiculed worker or join in the mockery, as Stewarts co-star Robert Pattinson did. duskbut Stewart approached his past differently. She seems to enjoy exploring the idea of ​​fame and intrusion as an actress, a cross line that can be found in Runaways, Seberg, and now Spencer. It’s as if the negative impression she left on the audience only reinforced her attraction to misunderstood characters who keep audiences at bay.

The development of Stewart’s career is therefore not a process of escaping the dusk franchise, or how she acted there. In Spencer, she seems to fully understand the fact that her performances are inextricably linked to outdated audience perceptions and she embraces that. It’s such a strange combination of things that just don’t seem to go together, Stewart said recently by Diane. She may have spoken of herself as well.