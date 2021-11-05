What happened when the real El Chapo met the actor from Narcos who played him?





MEXICO CITY — Alejandro Edda has been chosen as the world’s most famous living drug lord on Narcos: Mexico but he had few personal details to represent Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán: articles, books, a photo, a short video. Until a winter day in a New York courthouse. It was near the end of the 2019 trial that would send El Chapo to life in prison and Edda was in the audience at the Federal Courthouse in Brooklyn. He watched in awe, studying El Chapo’s manners – how he walked, the sound of his voice when he briefly addressed the judge, the way he touched his face.

Then came a “surreal” moment. Rumor had spread that morning that Edda was in the courthouse and one of Guzmán’s lawyers reported the actor to the hub. “He looked at me and smiled at me, then left like that,” Edda said, mimicking El Chapo’s broad smile and waving his hand in an interview with VICE World News. “I didn’t even blink. I just looked at him, staring at him. It was just like, ‘oh shit, it just happened.’ “ Edda’s El Chapo was a bit of a gamer in the first two seasons of Netflix’s hit series about the Mexican Drug Wars of the 1970s and ’80s, but as Season 3, which drops on November 5, enters in the 90s, the character takes center stage as the man who would dominate the drug wars in Mexico. The series began with the story of the founding, rise and break-up of the Guadalajara cartel, which is widely regarded as the country’s first modern drug cartel. El Chapo then leaves it to become the most infamous narco in the world: he escapes twice from prison, drinks tequila with actor Sean Penn in a mountain hideout, and faces justice in one of the biggest drug trials in US history. Along the way, he grew the famous mustache that became his signature look. Now, in the third season, Edda was finally able to develop hers. “With Chapo’s mustache, it was all mine,” said the 37-year-old actor.

As his role evolved, Edda said he tries to think about how a young El Chapo, who started out as a driver for the Guadalajara Cartel on the show, has been dragged deeper into the world. drug trafficking. “El Chapo was more like someone who had to do a job and he was a victim of his own situation. You know, being born and so poor in this part of Mexico, ”Edda said. “So I wanted to show him from a humanistic point of view: how he behaves with his mother, how he behaves with his friends, how he behaves outside of all the glamorized narco world and narco culture.”

The actor called the experience portraying El Chapo the happiest of his career, but he also said it was important for him not to “glorify” the trafficker, who is currently serving a life sentence. at Colorado Supermax Federal Prison. The violent story of El Chapo is personal for Edda: he has known several people who “died because of the war on drugs, because of drugs, because of the cartels”. The glorification of the narco way of life has become an important trope in telenovelas and films in Spanish. Many describe the gangsters as handsome anti-heroes, criminals with a heart of gold. “In reality, it is not this [the narco lifestyle] is. And the best thing is that Narcos never did that. It never glorified them, ”said Edda. “People who want to make glorification a business, that’s wrong, because then you glorify death, glorify violence. You won’t understand until you lose someone to the war, to femicide, to this unstoppable bullshit. But walking the line between glorification and reality doesn’t mean the scenes can’t be visually “badass,” Edda said. “It’s just that these guys’ lives can be really cinematic. So of course it’s very appealing to an audience, appealing to the creators, ”said Edda. “Nevertheless, Narcos, even though he’s very stylish and really cool, he digs deeper into the origin [of the drug war]. “

Narcos: Mexico has received critically acclaimed for highlighting the root causes of the violence of the War on Drugs by exploring the links between the US demand for drugs and the Mexican government corruption that allowed cartels to take control in parts of the country. Edda’s childhood in the central Mexican state of Puebla was a far cry from the narco violence of the ’80s and’ 90s, although the state has grown much more dangerous in recent years. Instead, his experience was common in another way for many Mexican families. In the late 1980s, his single mother moved to the United States to find work while he stayed with his grandmother and great-grandmother. He never knew his father. Her mother worked as a cashier at a gas station in California, then took jobs in restaurants and hotels. The money she returned enabled Edda to attend a private school in Puebla, where he participated in the theater program. When he graduated from high school, Edda moved to Mexico City and attended drama school emphasizing the Russian Stanislavsky Method, a technique that teaches actors to put themselves in the role of the character. After three years, he decided to follow his mother to California and try to become an actor. Edda said his experience studying the Russian Method, combined with his American adaptations he later learned in California, allowed him to “sympathize and humanize” El Chapo. The drug lord is said to have committed and / or ordered many more murders than those described in the trial. But the series doesn’t include that violence, which Edda says made it easier for her to try and step into the shoes of the ambitious young criminal.

“They didn’t write El Chapo by killing people, torturing them, using drugs,” he said. During the trial, a former associate said that Guzmán had beat two men with a branch until their bodies were “like rag dolls,” then shot them down and ordered their bodies to be destroyed in a bonfire. Edda said one of the most important lessons he learned from his acting preparation was to “get rid of the character.” “I don’t judge my characters, I don’t judge if he’s a good or a bad person,” Edda said. “I’m just trying to be as specific as possible as an actor and portray him in the pages I’m given for the sake of the show.” The route to play El Chapo in Narcos: Mexico started years ago. Edda had unsuccessfully auditioned for various roles in the original Narcos series, which depicts the rise of Pablo Escobar and rival Cali Cartel in Colombia. When the Mexico series was announced, he auditioned again and thought he might have a chance to play the role of convicted US Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena, or Baron de la drug Rafael Caro Quintero. He never thought of playing El Chapo. He was surprised when he got the role, especially after the series chose three of the greatest contemporary Mexican actors as the founders of the Guadalajara cartel: Diego Luna as Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, Joaquín Cosío in the role of Ernesto Fonseca and Tenoch Huerta as Caro Quintero. .

“They were my idols,” Edda said. “I grew up loving their job, and suddenly I’m like the new kid on the block at school.” Edda had previously appeared in a few prominent roles, most notably in AMC’s apocalyptic drama Fear the living dead and in the movie American manufacturing, with Tom Cruise. But because he had his first break after moving to California, Narcos: Mexico It was the first time he had acted in a project on his native soil. Season 2 ended with Diego Luna’s portrayal of Guadalajara Cartel boss Félix Gallardo behind bars, worryingly telling a DEA agent that with the fracture of his organization, “the madness has started and no one can stop it “. Edda declined to disclose spoilers for Season 3, which Netflix says will be the last in the series. One of the main intrigues, however, will certainly be the war that broke out between the Sinaloa faction of El Chapo and the Arellano Félix family, who controlled Tijuana. Season 2 showed the hatred that was brewing between them. Two incidents in particular, which are mentioned in the last preview, will probably be presented. The first is the high-profile shooting at the Christine nightclub in the resort town of Puerta Vallarta, where eight people died after El Chapo and his men disguised themselves as police officers and attempted unsuccessfully to assassinate the Arellano Félix brothers. But perhaps more interesting will be how the series tackles one of the most egregious moments of the early years of the war on drugs: the murder of Mexican Catholic cardinal Juan Jesús Posadas Ocampo. Posadas Ocampo was shot dead in a shootout outside Guadalajara airport on May 24, 1993. The Mexican government said the bishop was mistaken for El Chapo and accidentally murdered by contract killers linked to the Arellano Félix family. But the series has delved into many of the more salacious theories of the war on drugs in previous seasons, such as rumors that the CIA implicated members of the Guadalajara cartel in arms trafficking during the the Iran-Contra affair. Narcos: Mexico may choose to speculate again. Some Mexican journalists have claimed that Posadas Ocampo was created by members of the Mexican government after the bishop discovered information linking senior officials to drug trafficking. This theory describes the hyper-violent Arellano Félix family and El Chapo as the scapegoats for the murder. The airport shooting first made national news in El Chapo. He fled to Guatemala, where he was arrested a few weeks later, returned to Mexico and imprisoned. Although the drug lord escaped prison in 2001, allegedly in a laundry cart, that and his exploits that followed will not. Narcos: Mexico. Edda admitted he was “disappointed” that the series ended before many of El Chapo’s more notorious escapades. But he hopes that one day, like El Chapo escaping from prison, “someone will want to open the cage” and bring Narcos: Mexico back to life. “I have a fire in my stomach,” said Edda. “I think, maybe, someone will want to use these keys to open this lock, hopefully. I want it and I’m ready to unleash this fire.

