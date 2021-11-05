Aaron Rodgers says he’s unvaccinated, takes ivermectin, lashes out at “the crowd waking up”

Besieged Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers confirmed on Friday he is unvaccinated, claiming he is allergic to Covid-19 vaccines, took ivermectin and accused the “crowd of people” of allegedly trying to “cancel” it.

Rogers, who tested positive for Covid-19 and will not play in his team’s Sunday game against the Kansas City Chiefs, has been criticized for not getting the shot.

“Look, I’m not, you know, some kind of anti-vaccine flat land. I am someone who is a critical thinker, ” caller from Green Bay said “The Pat McAfee Show” on Sirius XM.

“I am a firm believer in bodily autonomy and the ability to make choices for your body: not having to nod to a waking culture or a bunch of crazy individuals saying you have to do something. Health is not one size fits all. “

Rodgers said he was given monoclonal antibodies and taken ivermectin and thanked podcast host Joe Rogan, who has been criticized for his advocacy for discredited Covid-19 treatments.

I consulted a good friend of mine, Joe Rogan, after he had Covid, and I did a lot of the things he recommended, ”Rodgers said.

Ivermectin, a drug commonly used to deworm animals, has become a popular but unproven drug to treat Covid-19 in some who oppose vaccinations. The FDA has not licensed or approved ivermectin for use in the prevention or treatment of Covid in humans and has cautioned against taking the veterinary form of the drug.

Rodgers did not disclose how he got access to ivermectin or monoclonal antibodies, which is reserved for people most at risk of severe Covid-19.

The quarterback said he had an “allergy to an ingredient that is found in mRNA vaccines” made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

The quarterback did not immediately detail the allergy that blocks him from both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. He also said he feared possible unwanted effects from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The number of people who have had anaphylactic reactions to Covid vaccines is very low, around 2 to 5 cases per million dosessaid Dr Niraj Patel of Atlanta, president of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Covid-19 Vaccine Task Force.

Putting that in perspective, you are as likely to be struck by lightning as you are to have an allergic reaction to a Covid vaccine, he said.

Before the start of the season, Rodgers he was asked if he had been vaccinated and the quarterback said he had been “immune”. In the same response, he said of the unvaccinated players: “I’m not going to judge these guys,” apparently implying he got the jab.

Rodgers insisted on Friday he wasn’t lying in this preseason answer, but admitted he didn’t want to answer questions about the vaccination anymore.

“I wanted it to go away,” Rodgers admitted. “Everyone on the team knew I wasn’t vaccinated. Everyone in the organization knew I wasn’t vaccinated. I wasn’t hiding from anyone. I was trying to minimize and mitigate this conversation indefinitely.

He invoked the memory of Martin Luther King, saying the slain civil rights leader allegedly agreed he had “a moral obligation to stand up against unjust rules and rules that make no sense.”

The NFL is investigate the Packers and Rodgers for possibly violating Covid security protocols.

Rodgers thanked the sports talk show hosts for allowing him to speak at length on Friday.

“I realize that I’m in the sights of the waking crowd right now,” Rogers said. “So before my last nail is put in my cancellation culture coffin, I think I’d like to set the record straight on so many blatant lies.

His absence from Kansas City on Sunday could have a huge impact on a game between the Chiefs, fighting for their playoff life, and the Packers, vying for a No.1 seed. Kansas City opened the week as a 1 point favorite, but after Rodgers was excluded, Bettors place Chiefs as 7.5 point pick.

Rodgers could be back on the field in time for Green Bay’s Nov. 14 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur declined to discuss Rodgers’ interview on Friday and insisted he didn’t know about ivermectin: I don’t even know what that word or term is . “