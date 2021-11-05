Entertainment
Call of Duty: Vanguard actor on the real war hero who inspired his character | Scientific and technological news
The team behind Call of Duty: Vanguard, which releases this week, hopes to raise awareness about the unsung black heroes of WWII.
Award-winning actor Chiké Okonkwo, who plays the protagonist of the new game, Arthur Kingsley, told Sky News it was time to get a new perspective on the history of the conflict: “Lest we forget that these two conflicts at the beginning of the 21st century were World wars, they encompassed the whole world.
Kingsley is based on historic serviceman Sergeant Sidney Cornell, who won the Distinguished Conduct Medal for his bravery.
Okonkwo said, “The great thing about Vanguard is that it’s not necessarily about ‘forced diversity’ at all in my opinion, it’s about taking a different look at the different fronts of this war.”
He is adamant that this is not a change from the historical narrative, but an enlargement of it: “I always think of filmmaking or storytelling in general, and where you place the camera matters, and if you move the camera a few degrees, you’ll see an entirely different world.
“I’m extremely proud that Sledgehammer Games has gone in this direction, because it’s just epic and we can see something a little different than what we’ve seen before.
“I loved Pearl Harbor and I loved these movies and these are important pieces of history, but it’s amazing to be part of a franchise that is now going to be able to tell very different stories.
“Growing up in the UK a lot of our historical study was about warfare, and I learned a bit about the Gurkhas and those forces, but it was still only superficial. It was a very white, masculine, Eurocentric perspective of the war. “
The game, developed for Activision by Sledgehammer Games, will feature 20 multiplayer maps, new Zombies content and a new campaign on launch day.
When asked if playing in a video game is different from conventional acting, Okonkwo suggested that promising young actors should prepare for this new form of acting: Movies, not just video games, are achieved.
“If I could have done it at the GCSE level, it would have been a lot easier.”
When asked how he prepared for the role, he disclosed his methods: “I was gone for the New Years, and I took my Xbox with me to Jamaica, [COD: WWII, 2017] campaign, and I was trying to play it very calmly, but it’s a very intense game, so it wasn’t very relaxing.
“It was the best way to do that initial research.”
Vanguard will have to battle upcoming titles like Battlefield 2042 and Halo as Christmas approaches, but the new CoD comes with an added incentive for gamers: Warzone.
CoD’s battle royale mode, released on the cusp of lockdown, became intensely popular during the pandemic, with its free prize attracting thousands of new players.
Vanguard players will be able to earn experience points to improve their weapons, characters and progress in the battlepass, through Call of Duty: Cold War, Modern Warfare, Vanguard and Warzone, by fully synchronizing the four titles.
