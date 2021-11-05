Entertainment
Vanguard actor on the series’ best campaign to date
During World War II, 600,000 Anglo-African black soldiers risked their lives and are still fighting for recognition today. Now a small part of their story will be told by Call of Duty: The Vanguard and Chik Okonkwo, an Anglo-Nigerian actor who plays the role of Arthur Kingsley.
As one of the four diverse protagonists of Sledgehammer Games third Call of Duty out, Kingsleya, an Anglo-Cameroonian black sergeant who fought for the king and the country in the Western Theater from 1939 to 1945 is a character that Okonkwo feels honored to play, not least because he thinks the campaign is the best. of the series to date.
I think Sledgehammer Games has created an amazing thing, he says. It was a very ambitious thing to take all of these stories into account, but they absolutely nailed it, especially in their execution of seeing the war from so many different perspectives.
Best known for his television work through shows like La Bréa and Being Mary Janeplus a British drama series, Okonkwo is slowly making a name for itself in video games.
Suite of small rooms in Mass Effect: Andromeda and Anthem, the Avant-garde gig isn’t only his biggest video game role yet, but it just might help him reach a bigger audience than ever before.
On a personal level, his portrayal of Arthur Kingsley in Call of Duty: The Vanguard perhaps the closest to his heart.
Kingsley is based on Staff Sgt Sidney cornellan incredibly heroic and courageous man, says Okonkwowho, alongside fellow war veteran Flight Lieutenant John Smythe is featured in a mural unveiled today in Shoreditch, London, dedicated to the lesser-known heroes of the Second World War.
Kingsley is an Anglo-Cameroonian soldier immersed in World War II at the very beginning, seeing seven long years of fighting on the Western Front.
Initially in service for the period of the funny war in the failed operation of British expeditionary forces in northern France which was overwhelmed by the Germans Blitzkrieg tactics Kingsley is one of the few to escape home the evacuation of Dunkirk. He returned in 1944 as a parachute sergeant during the D-Day landings, before his story ended with a cover mission in the heart of Berlin.
Okonkwo, who was born and raised in the UK, shares Kingsley’s West African origins. He grew up in a household that has always been very Nigerian, to the point that it often looked more like his homeland than south of London. While he has always felt strongly connected to his West African and Igbo heritage, the actor learned much more about his family’s culture through Kingsley and Avant-garde.
He explains: I think, you know, growing up in the UK there was kind of a rift in history where it looked like non-whites had come to UK around 1950 and weren’t there before, which is simply not true. . This is not even true of my own family. It’s good to be able to take a different look at the story.
Playing this guy who grew up in Cameroon, who went to top schools, went to Cambridge, then decided he wanted to do something bigger than him, it’s great to play Arthur, and aspire to be so smart, so brave, and this heroic.
Initially, Okonkwo didn’t realize he was lined up for a Call of Duty role. When I first auditioned I knew it was a video game, he says, and I had two really compelling war scenes. When I found out it was Call of Duty, I really had no idea how the motion capture performance was going to play out.
The team convinced him it would be a bit like doing theater, but he hadn’t performed in a play in years. It was a great opportunity to be like, yeah, let’s see what it looks like and what it looks like. It was honestly one of the best and most creative experiences I have had to date.
Okonkwo plays alongside three other huge characters, through which players will experience incredibly different war experiences.
First, there’s Soviet sniper Polina Petrova, played by Laura Bailey based on real life crack shot Nina Petrova, which claimed 122 dead for the Soviets. Charismatic and bolshy US Navy pilot Wade Jackson (Derek Phillips) and gentle giant Australian soldier Lucas Riggs (Martin Copping) join her, making the experience perhaps the most comprehensive. Call of Duty campaign again.
As with any diverse cast, there’s an inevitable uproar from those who criticize Awakening in newer games, expressing their anger in venomous comments on social media, targeting race and gender. This is something Okonkwo anticipated from his role, despite representing the fate of hundreds of thousands of soldiers.
I think you must be thick skinned in this business, he said. I have certainly seen some of the toxicity that surrounds gambling over the years. It’s about time people could change that perspective, just a little bit, because we’re all the better for it.
Explain the key roles in Call of Duty: The Vanguard, Okonkwo stands for its diversity in the simplest terms. It’s not about the diversity of the characters, because the war was a world war, he says. For me, it’s about the diversity of perspectives.
He thinks Sledgehammers’ decision to show both the Western and Eastern fronts through the eyes of those who look a little different and don’t portray the classic white male perspective might just be one of the better decisions. developers.
I think the world is ready for Call of Duty like the right platform to show this because it’s just the best game out there. The great thing about stories, especially historical stories, is that they’re very specific about the time period and the people they encompass. But the thing about the world is and I don’t even like to use the word diversity, it’s vast. It’s different.
What really excites me is that there will be a kid in Boise, Idaho who will play the role of an Anglo-African male in this video game; that’s a compelling image to me because this child will see himself as Arthur Kingsley.
As for trolls and haters? I don’t really care about them, he said.
My real hope is that people really appreciate and understand the benefits of seeing the world through different eyes, he adds. With Kingsley being the leader that he is, it’s just a real privilege to be able to play him and be able to put him in the hands of players all over the world.
