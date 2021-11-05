Bill Caldwell: Actor Lonny Chapman’s First Love Was The Theater | New

Several actors had roots in the Tri-State District, such as Dennis Weaver, Lana Turner, John Beal, Roy Glenn and James Corner.

Joplins Lonny Chapman was a ubiquitous character actor who was not headlining but could be found in television westerns, crime and historical dramas, occasional comedy, and court dramas for 50 years. However, his permanent passion was the theater.

Chapman was born in 1920 in Elmer and Eunice Chapman in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The family soon moved to Joplin, where Lonny attended school and graduated from Joplin High School in 1938. He attended the newly established Joplin Junior College and graduated in 1940.

Chapman was awarded a scholarship to the University of Oklahoma. The attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941 changed his plans. The next day, he enlisted in the US Marine Corps. He served in the South Pacific theater, notably at Guadalcanal. He contracted malaria in the South Pacific, which recurred throughout his life. He married Erma Dean Gibbons of Joplin in 1944. At the end of his five-year term of service, he returned to the University of Oklahoma.

In college, he befriended another track athlete, also from Joplin, Dennis Weaver. Chapman initially wanted to be a coach. But he responded to an ad calling for men to audition for a play. There weren’t many men in the drama department at that time. He landed the lead role and later said he got the acting bug with that role.

Attracted by the theater

His first paid job was a role in a Chicago company run by Mister Rogers. In 1948, his friend Dennis Weaver failed to make the US Olympic decathlon team. Chapman encouraged him to hitchhike to New York to try out the theater. Chapman joined the Actors Studio in his second year. He was a diligent student, doing multitudes of scenes, enough that school principal Lee Strasberg got tired of seeing me. He said once, you again? Although he did not subscribe to the acting method, he adopted what he found useful.

He portrayed Jesse James in a summer production of Missouri Legend in 1950. A New York Times review stated: Lonny Chapman has the lead role and makes it a pleasantly entertaining role. There is a naivety in Jesse that he skilfully passes on.

His big breakthrough was landing the role of Turk in William Inges Come Back Little Sheba in 1950. He starred with Shirley Booth. His understudy was Dennis Weaver. Chapman switched to a series of different parts, while Weaver reprized his role with the National Company. Chapman has appeared in covers of The Glass Menagerie with Helen Hayes and The Time of Your Life. During this time he was also doing live television programs in New York City, appearing in westerns such as The Gabby Hayes Show and dramas such as Studio One and Philco Television Playhouse.

He landed his first movie role in a 1954 film Doris Day / Frank Sinatra Young at Heart. His theatrical work led director Elia Kazan to cast him in East of Eden in 1955. Kazan loved his work and cast it in a second film, Baby Doll, the following year.

During this time, Chapman worked from the summers to the late 1950s to make summer stock. He has directed over 80 productions and performed in over 25. He has worked with emerging artists Barbara Streisand, Dustin Hoffman and Robert Duvall. He had two of his own works produced off Broadway.

Moving to Southern California

Chapman recalled in an interview that in the mid-1960s, he spent three years without a role on Broadway. He had commuted to Los Angeles for film and television roles, so he decided to move to Southern California.

Rereading the list of its television credits reads like an exercise in nostalgia. He was often chosen as a sheriff, private investigator, outlaw, boss, hero’s friend, or bartender. He has appeared in Gunsmoke with his friend Dennis Weaver as well as The Rifleman, The Virginian and Big Valley. He’s also appeared in Perry Mason, Mannix, Ironside, Kojak, Police Story, McCloud (still with Weaver), NYPD Blue, Murder She Wrote, and the list goes on and on.

Even though TV jobs kept coming, he didn’t give up his love of the theater. In 1973, he heard about a group of 13 actors who had rented a laundromat which they had transformed into a small theater in Hollywood. He visited them and was impressed. Known as The Group, he told them: It’s not a theater yet because you don’t play plays. … I will work with you if you start playing. They appointed him artistic director.

It eventually became a 99-seat theater that staged over 350 productions and 45 premieres of original works, all under Chapmans’ supervision for the next 34 years. The band played all genres and he called their work eclectic.

In 1999, the company renamed the theater Lonny Chapman Group Repertory Theater. Her dedication to the company led her to develop to offer acting, singing and directing lessons as well as a program for young actors and a playwright organization. From the original 13 actors, the company has grown to over 120 actors and nearly 20 playwrights.

Although in his 80s, he still played roles in NYPD Blue (2000) and the films, Reindeer Games (2000) and The Hunted (2003). He was honored as an Outstanding Alumnus by the Missouri Southern Alumni Association in 2005. His health became increasingly fragile and he died a week after his 87th birthday in 2007 from pneumonia and illness. cardiac. He is survived by his wife Erma and his two children.

Chapman saw theater as a collaborative effort between the audience, the play, and the actor. One of them, by itself, cannot exist. So we depend on each other; we have to share the experience.