Allstate ‘Mayhem’ actor opens up about multiple amputations, more ICYMI News | Gallery

By Mark Gray

12:46 p.m. PDT, November 5, 2021

In pain Dean Winters, the man many refer to as “Mayhem” in Allstate Insurance commercials or Liz Lemon’s terrible boyfriend, Dennis of “30 Rock”, lived in pain every day for a dozen years afterwards. three amputations. In the summer of 2009, the 57-year-old alum “Oz” went to the doctor with a high fever. While in the doctor’s office, he collapsed and was rushed by ambulance to a local hospital. En route, Dean technically died, his heart having stopped beating for more than two minutes. After the doctors resuscitated him, Dean spent three weeks in intensive care. Then, while recovering at home, the “Rescue Me” star contracted a bacterial infection and suffered multiple operations and gangrene, which resulted in the amputation of two toes and half of an inch. “I haven’t taken a step since 2009 without pain,” he told Page Six. “I have neuropathy, you know, on a whole new level where I can’t feel my hands and feet. But if I’m stepping on a pebble, it’s like I’m walking through the roof.” Further discussing the pain, he said, “It’s a very strange dichotomy. It’s like it’s very hard to understand. There’s nothing you can do about it. I swallowed it because, you know, the alternative is not one where I want to be. “ RELATED: Injured Stars on Film Sets

Sexuality reveals Kal Penn made a huge reveal about his personal life on October 31: He’s been gay and engaged to his boyfriend for 11 years. In fact, the two have been engaged for two years. While promoting his new book “You Can’t Be Serious”, the former “Harold and Kumar” and “House” said he was never ashamed of his sexuality and that he was never ashamed of his sexuality. hadn’t lied about it. His family and his fiance, Josh, are private individuals and he wanted to respect that. The “Designated Survivor” actor revealed that he met Josh in Washington, DC, while he was away from Hollywood to work for President Barack Obama’s administration. “I discovered my own sexuality relatively late in life compared to a lot of other people,” Kal told People magazine. “There’s no timeline on this stuff. People find out about their shit at different times in their lives, so I’m glad I did when I did.” RELATED: Stars Who Got Married In 2021

Mother-daughter issues There is no love lost between Britney Spears and her mother. On November 2, the pop star accused Lynne Spears of being the mastermind behind the tutelage that has governed her life for the past 13 years. “My father may have started guardianship 13 years ago but what people don’t know is that it was my mother who gave him the idea !!!!” she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. “I’ll never get those years back. She secretly ruined my life.” The next day, reports revealed that Lynne was asking her daughter’s estate to cover more than $ 650,000 in attorney fees for the alleged legal costs of Lynne’s involvement in handling the guardianship. Lynne claims in court documents that she needs the paralegal to “help Britney break free from what she saw as a very controlling existence.” RELATED: What Pop Stars Look Like Early in Their Careers

Costume backlash Kelly Dodd’s husband, former Fox News correspondent Rick Leventhal, was getting ripped off this week after dressing up as Alec Baldwin from “Rust” for Halloween. Fans, many of whom have defended Kelly and Rick in the past, tore the former reporter to pieces for seemingly shedding light on the heartbreaking tragedy that took place on the set of the indie western “Rust”, in which Alec accidentally shot. and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while rehearsing a scene. People called Rick “classless” and “pathetic,” among other things. Rick laughed at the backlash at first, saying he had no regrets. “I was not in any way trying to offend anyone except Alec Baldwin,” he said. “He’s a jerk and deserves all the warmth he gets.” The next day, Rick deleted the photo, claiming he had done so “out of respect” for Halyna’s family. “People twisted our outfits and our intentions in ways none of us could have imagined and filled our page with hate,” Rick told Page Six on November 2. “We deleted the post out of respect for the families of the victims and out of hope. The culture of cancellation will not cancel Halloween afterwards.”

Committed Kristen Stewart’s relationship status has changed. On November 2, the “Spencer” actress confirmed the“The Howard Stern Show” that she and screenwriter Dylan Meyer are engaged. “We’re getting married, we’re totally going to do it,” K-Stew said. “I wanted to be offered, so I think I made it very clear what I wanted and she did it. It was really cute, she did really well. come.” The couple first met on a film set seven years ago and started dating in 2019. About the proposal, she said: “I was not specific at all. is not a given that I would be the right one. You know what I mean? With two girls, you never know who is going to accomplish this weird f ****** gender role thing. We don’t. That or let’s not think of it in those terms. On another note, Guy Fieri could officiate the marriage. For real.

Engagement disabled Liv Tyler and her fiance, British sports agent Dave Gardner, have broken up after seven years together. Liv, who shares two children with Dave, is said to have returned to Los Angeles, while he remained in London. “Dave and Liv spent the entire first lockdown together and make a great team as parents. But unfortunately they drifted apart and more and more lived separate lives. Both wanted to focus on their careers as parents. as an actress and producer, and Dave runs her business and works on [best friend David Beckham’s] Inter Miami football project, ”a source told The Sun. “They officially broke up in March, but they remained silent in order to minimize the hassle and to make sure their children were okay. They are now out on the other side and are best friends. They even went on vacation together this summer. “

Romantic news The third time, it’s the charm. Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson sent pop culture fanatics into a frenzy. Over the past week, the duo have been spotted having dinner in New York City on multiple consecutive nights. Reports claim that Pete hosted a romantic and private one-on-one dinner with the reality TV star at one of his favorite restaurants on Staten Island, where he lives, on November 2. The next night they had dinner with friends in Manhattan. It happened less than a week after the duo were seen holding hands on a roller coaster at an amusement park in Southern California. A source told Page Six that the mother of four was “intrigued” by Pete. “She likes it,” the source added.