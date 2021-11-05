Marvel picks lead actor for mysterious Disney Plus Halloween special





Halloween 2021 has just ended, but Marvel Studios already has huge plans in store for Halloween 2022. Earlier this year, The Envelope reported that Marvel is looking for a Latino actor to star in the upcoming Halloween special on Disney Plus. Sources told the site that the role could be that of the character known as Werewolf by Night. The studio has reportedly been looking for an actor in his 30s and plans to start production in early 2022. Now, The Envelope reports that Marvel has found its leader. Marvel Halloween Special Has Its Advance According to the site’s latest report, Marvel has picked Mexican actor Gael García Bernal to star in the special. Bernal has appeared in dozens of films and shows, including the Prime Video series Mozart in the jungle, M. Night Shyamalan’s Old, and the upcoming HBO miniseries Eleven station. Once again, sources familiar with the project believe Werewolf by Night will be the center of attention. Who is Marvel’s werewolf at night? There are two characters in Marvel Comics who are called Werewolf by Night. The first is Jack Russell, who originally appeared in Marvel Projector # 2 in 1972. The backstory is rather elaborate, but in summary, he is the descendant of a man who was bitten by a werewolf. His whole lineage was cursed with lycanthropy. Notably, Moon Knight made his first appearance in an issue of Werewolf by night. Moon Knight will have his own Disney Plus show next year. Last year, Marvel introduced a new night werewolf. In the first issue of the new series, Marvel introduces us to Jake Gomez, who is a descendant of the Native American Hopi tribe. Like Russell, he also turns into a werewolf due to a curse on his family. It’s likely that Bernal will play one of these two characters, but we don’t know which one. What’s next for Marvel? With so many other projects underway, it will probably be some time before Marvel is ready to talk about a Halloween 2022 special. After all, Disney has just delayed pretty much every Marvel movie slated for release in 2022 and 2023. Here are the latest release dates: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness : May 6, 2022

: N / A 3rd untitled wonder: November 3, 2023 There are also many other MCU shows and movies with no release date, including Moon knight. Given this character’s connection to Werewolf by Night, Bernal may be making an appearance on the Oscar Isaac show. Manufacturing on Moon knight would have been completed last month, so there’s a chance we could see this show in the first half of next year.

