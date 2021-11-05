Octavio Ocaa’s mother breaks silence after actor’s death





< class=""> Octavio Ocaa died after a police chase. Photo: Getty Images Almost a week after the death of Octavio Ocaa, better known as Benito for his participation in the series Neighbors, the actor’s mother, who was hospitalized, I broke the silence on the departure of his son. In an interview with the program First impact, the actor’s mother, who was fired by family and friends in the middle of the show, said she would have liked to be there so she could protect your child. I would have liked to say to them: Kill me, please, kill me. Ana Luca Ocaa Hours after death and funeral of Octavio Ocaa, the actor’s mother, who according to the official version would have died accidentally shooting herself in the head, thanked the displays of affection towards your child. Thank you for so much love. Even he didn’t expect so much love. He’s in a better place, in a place of light, forgiveness, comfort, and everything. We are calm about this. Thank you. Ana Luca Ocaa. The Octavio Ocaa case and the demand for justice The father of the young actor, who was fired by his partner Nerea Godinez, denied the official version of the authorities, assuring that there is inconsistencies in the case of death of his son. And although a few days ago, in an interview with Gustavo Adolfo Infante, he admitted that his son was armed, he pointed out that the bullet caliber who ended the life of Octavio Ocaa It is not the same as the pistol carried by the actor. In addition, Benito’s girlfriend and sister of the famous denounced that the security elements they stole the young man’s things, whose last minutes of life were captured in a video that began circulating on social media. After the death of Octavio Ocaa, several were the signs of affection the actor, whose life and death were remembered in a rap in his memory, and in a graffiti that immortalized the famous image.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.unotv.com/entretenimiento/mama-de-octavio-ocana-rompe-el-silencio-tras-muerte-del-actor/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos