Tommy Lee + actor John Travolta are friends sharing cooking tips





Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee is close enough to actor John Travolta that the two friends who love to bake share cookie recipes via SMS. That’s what viewers can take away from a recent video Lee shared on TikTok, the app where he and his wife, Brittany Furlan, each have official accounts and often post humorous clips. Lee’s love of bonsai is a frequent topic on TikTok, but it took a back seat in Thursday’s clip (November 4) which showed him with Travolta exchanging a food conversation. Watch the video towards the bottom of this post. Initially presented as an exchange on iMessage, the conversation between the two hosts begins with the pulp Fiction and Saturday night fever star requesting a specific chocolate chip cookie recipe from member Motley Crue. “Tommy can you send me that peanut butter [chocolate] chip cookie recipe do you have? Travolta asks. “Hahahah ok! Give me a second to find out, “Lee replies.” Thank you, “the actor said.” Welcome! “The musician replies. The couple then exchange photos of the cookies, Travolta showing off their latest batch as they bake in the oven. “You didn’t know I was Johnny Crocker,” the actor writes. In an attached live video, Travolta happily eats and drinks: “Who would have thought that two superstars would spend their Wednesday evenings baking brownies and cookies?” Taking a sip from a glass, he adds, “With fresh lemonade. Tommy Lee and JT, can’t beat them.” Lee responds the same way, “Oh my God, my mate, my wife and I were saying the exact same thing. I’m like, ‘Who sits on a Wednesday night? … I said, ‘Can you imagine if people know that Tommy and John are cooking? What happened ?!'” The two friends also spent time together at a recent Rolling Stones concert in Los Angeles, alongside guitarist John 5, Alice in Chains’ Jerry Cantrell and Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger, as seen in a photo. group shared by John 5. (See below.) Next year, Lee will participate with Motley Crue in the group’s Stadium tour, which has already been postponed twice. Travolta, who previously starred in a movie directed by Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst, stars in the upcoming city ​​of paradise. 14 rock groups + pioneering hair metal artists

