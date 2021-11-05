Sameer Wankhede from NCB has many ‘connections’ with City B





Narcotics Control Bureau (BNC) area manager Sameer Wankhede, who recently made headlines after leading a high-profile drug raid on a cruise in Mumbai, leading to the arrest of the superstar of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, the son, was reportedly removed from the investigation. Wankhede came under the scanner after big allegations of rupee 25 crore being made to let Aryan go, after which an investigation was launched into the officer’s conduct. As the BCN’s “blue-eyed boy” goes through the aftermath of the ensuing scandal, here’s a closer look at his career: READ ALSO | EXCLUSIVE: Sameer Wankhede retired as investigative officer in Aryan Khan case, SIT trained Senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Wankhede is the one who investigated actress Rhea Chakrabortys’ drug conspiracy link in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajputs. Coincidentally, Wankhede also has a special connection with Bollywood, beyond his call of duty. He is married to famous Marathi actress Kranti Redkar who worked with actor Ajay Devgn in his film Gangajal in 2003. Wankhede and Kranti were married in March 2017 in a private wedding ceremony. Wankhede is an IRS Batch Officer from 2008. His first job was at Mumbai Airport as a customs officer. Over the past two years, an investigation by him and his team has successfully seized drugs worth Rs 17,000 crore. His post and appointments from 2008 to 2020 include Deputy Commissioner of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU), Additional SP of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Joint Commissioner of the Directorate of Tax Intelligence (DRI ) and the NCB zone manager. While working in the customs department, he reportedly did not grant customs clearance to many celebrities until they disclosed the goods purchased in foreign currency and paid tax on them. He booked over 2,000 celebrities for not paying taxes. In 2013, Wankhede surprised singer Mika Singh at Mumbai airport with foreign currency. Top Cop also raided properties owned by many Bollywood celebrities including Anurag Kashyap, Vivek Oberoi and Ram Gopal Varma. In 2011, even the Cricket World Cup trophy, which was in gold, was only handed over to Mumbai airport after paying customs duties. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

