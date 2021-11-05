Gotham Knights actor comments on leaked release date





Yesterday, we relayed the announcement of a possible escape window for Knights of Gotham, the new PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X game from WB Games Montreal. If you missed the leak, it pointed to a Spring 2022 release window, which is possible, but at the time seemed unlikely for a variety of reasons. So far, neither the game’s publisher nor its developer has addressed the leak and speculation it has created, but Christoper Sean, the acting talent behind Nightwing in the game, has. On Instagram, the people of Weekly recognition shared the aforementioned leak date. And if you scroll through the comments, the third is from actor Nightwing. As you can see via the screenshot below, Sean isn’t saying much, but his “Hmmm” certainly added to the speculation. Is this a confirmation that the leak is real and accurate? No. While the answer lends itself to speculation, it does not confirm anything one way or another. What’s worth noting is that actors don’t always know when the games are coming out. In fact, it’s not uncommon for acting talents to be kept completely in the dark about a game’s release date. This is often to avoid accidental slippage during interviews, Q&A and live broadcasts. Knights of Gotham is currently slated for release to the world in 2022 via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. If we hear about the game’s release date, we’ll be sure to update it. story accordingly. . In the meantime, for more coverage on Knights of Gotham – including all the latest news, rumors, leaks and speculations – click here. “Batman is dead. A vast and criminal new underworld has swept the streets of Gotham City.” reads an official blurb about the game. “He’s now in the Batman family; Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin; to protect Gotham, to bring hope to its citizens, to discipline its cops and to scare its criminals. From solving the mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in city history to defeating notorious villains in epic clashes, you must evolve into the new Dark Knight and save the streets from descent into chaos.

