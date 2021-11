William Lucking, actor of Sons of Anarchy, died at 80

William Lucking, the actor best known for his role as the biker Piney Winston in the hit series Sons of anarchy, died on October 18 in his Las Vegas home. Luck was 80 years old. “Although William often played tough and strong men, in his real life he was an elegant man with a brilliant intellect who enjoyed discussing politics and current affairs, discussing philosophy and physics, and asserting fine opinions on art and poetry, ”his wife Sigrid Insull Lucking wrote in an obituary posted on Facebook by his friend and fellow actor Stephen Macht. Lucking played famed SAMCRO member Piermont “Piney” Winston in 35 episodes of Kurt Sutter’s crime drama FX Sons of anarchy, from the start of the series to the fourth season (2008 to 2011). READ MORE: Natalie Wood was sexually assaulted by Kirk Douglas, according to her sister Among Lucking’s most notable roles include Army Col. Lynch on Team A from 1983 to 1984, as well as Bajoran Furel on three episodes of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine from 1995 to 1997. He is also known for his portrayal of a thug alongside Faye Dunaway and George C. Scott in oklahoma gross (1976), as well as appearances in films The Magnificent Seven Ride! (1972), The Mad World of Julius Vrooder (1974), The return of a man called a horse (1976), The wild river (1994), Erin Brockovitch (2000), The summary (2003), The fastest Indian in the world (2005) and Smuggling (2012). William Lucking played biker Piney Winston in Sons of Anarchy. (FX) Lucking was born in Michigan in 1941 and moved to California with his family in the early 1950s. After earning a literature degree from UCLA, he completed graduate studies in theater arts at the Pasadena Playhouse. READ MORE: Indiana Jones 5 crew member found dead on site in Morocco William Lucking, the actor best known for his role as biker Piney Winston in the hit series Sons of Anarchy, died on October 18 in his Las Vegas home. (Wireframe) Lucking is survived by his wife of 25 years, as well as his daughters, Marjet Lucking and Juliana Ryan, and Ryan’s husband and two daughters, Quinlan and Lilian. He is also survived by his sister, Ellen Fournier. For a daily dose of 9Honey, Subscribe to our newsletter here. Celebrity deaths 2021: the stars who died this year

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://celebrity.nine.com.au/latest/william-lucking-dead-sons-of-anarchy-actor/497b4d6c-cdf9-43a6-8be3-7205822b2755 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos