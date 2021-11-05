Apple Listen Live iPhone feature discovered by British actress Elizabeth Henstridge

An actor sent social media into a spin after revealing that iPhones can listen to conversations taking place up to 15 meters away.

Elizabeth Henstridge, who is best known for playing Jemma Simmons in ABC superhero drama Marvel’s Agents of SHIEL D, was amazed to find Apple’s Live Listen feature that lets you hear someone speak across a room.

The feature, accessible via the iPhone’s ear button, is designed like a hearing aid – but Ms Henstridge mistook it for a sinister purpose.

‘So basically we’re all spies now ?!’ she said in a TikTok video of her discovery.

British actress Elizabeth Henstridge (pictured) has discovered a controversial iPhone feature that lets you listen to conversations up to 15 meters away

The feature can be enabled by going to Settings, then Accessibility and selecting Hearing Aids

The revelation, which has gone viral, racking up 3.6 million views since it went live on Wednesday, has sparked a wave of funny responses.

“A whole messy trail of marriages and broken relationships in three, two, one…,” one person wrote.

A second added: “I’m trying to figure out how far 15 meters away is.”

Meanwhile, a third wisely observed, “Beforehand you have to decide if you really want to hear what is being said.

Ms Henstridge (pictured) was amazed to find Apple’s live listening feature that lets you hear someone talking across a room

According to Apple’s website, the live listening feature can help you overhear a conversation in a noisy room or hear someone talking across the room.

The setting turns your iPhone or iPad into a remote microphone that sends sound to your Made for iPhone hearing aid.

If you’re a few feet from your phone, you can still listen to sound through wireless headphones or hearing aids, depending on their range.

The feature can be enabled by going to Settings, then Accessibility and selecting MFI Hearing Aids.