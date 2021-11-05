Taste Asian street food under the stars at this weekend’s Redeye Night Market





Dozens of top Asian chefs and restaurants scattered around the DMV will gather along the same Washington Strip on Saturday, November 6 to showcase their best Filipino pastries, Taiwanese shaved ice, bao, dan noodles, fried chicken Korean and other bestsellers. in the night. First annual CD Red Eye Night Market ropes along a four-block stretch of Pennsylvania Avenue NW (3rd to 7th Streets) from 4 p.m. to midnight, with food and drink for sale from 50 vendors to accompany music, dancing and more cultural moonlight shows. The free street festival is the brainchild of Peter Chang, co-founder of the DC No Kings Collective creative agency. He says he has long wanted to bring DC his own version of a bustling outdoor night market, a popular community element in places like Taiwan, Tokyo and Singapore. Chang is teaming up with Events DC to host DC’s first restaurant of its kind next to the Capitol, which is expected to attract more than 30,000 visitors based on RSVP numbers this week. Organizers waived supplier fees so restaurants can make the most of the night. With everything that has happened with restaurants and the AAPI community throughout COVID, we felt it was time to strike and make a statement to show unity with the community, he said. Many participating suppliers were part of this year Chiefs End AAPI Hate, a successful take-out series designed to fight racism across the country. His co-organizer Kevin Tien plans to serve hits from Moon Rabbit, his Vietnamese foodie destination on the pier. The stalls are also manned by the Tiger Fork inspired by Blagden Alleys in Hong Kong, the trendy Taiwanese / Cambodian cafe of Erik Bruner-Yang, the Japanese-Peruvian ceviche bar of Jose Andress China Chilcano and the Laotian restaurant Thip Khao, designated by Bib Gourmand. Attendees can save a trip to the suburbs and sample some creative Korean street food from Incheon, an acclaimed tasting menu venue by Annandales who made Tom Sietsemas Fall Meal Guide. Its Korean-born chef Justin Anh plans to brighten up nostalgic cups of ramen swimming in dashi broth with pork belly, eggs and scallions. Instant ramen is ubiquitous in our food and snack culture, whether you’re young, middle-aged, or old. This is something all Koreans know, he said. With temperatures set to drop into the 40s on Saturday night, the soup is sure to sell out quickly (he says he makes about 250-300 servings). He also plans to send popular pork belly wraps to Incheons, a taco-like snack served with spicy radish, pickled napa cabbage and nut ssamjang, and Korean rice cakes baked in a spicy green curry. . Baltimores NiHao will also be bringing its contemporary Chinese fare to Washington with options like tofu and mushroom salad and sweet and sour duck soup (menu below). Hopeful participants who are not of Asian descent see it as an adventure in different cultures and find common ground. At the end of the day, we’re all human beings, Chang says, adding that it was all about making sure there is a connection between food and art. A trio of female artists will create a large dragon-themed mural throughout the night, he says.

