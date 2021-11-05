In a world that exploits women, Emily Ratajkowski is exploited. Is this progress?

This ambiguity is present in these essays, often in a frustrating way. Part of the problem is that Ratajkowski’s conception of herself is at odds with the reality she describes, which is a heartfelt but infuriating sort of celebrity dysmorphia. Evaluating her career, she concludes: My position has brought me closer to wealth and power and has given me some autonomy, but it has not resulted in real autonomy. Only Ratajkowski can determine his sense of autonomy. But wealth and power are easier to quantify, and it seems fair to insist that Ratajkowski with a booming womenswear line, 28 million Instagram followers, a partnership with LOreal, and an advertisement from the Super Bowl under its belt is not just close to one or the other.

Emily Ratajkowski, whose new book is My Body. Credit… Tom newton

In an essay called Bc Hello Halle Berry, Ratajkowski is paid to go on vacation to the Maldives and gets angry when her husband calls her a capitalist. This comment comes when the two are lounging on beach chairs, people-watching a bit. I pointed out that we were not like other guests at this resort, writes Ratajkowski. The other guests, she tells her husband, are really rich.

Come on, baby, her husband said. You are also a capitalist, admit it.

I try to be successful in a capitalist system, answers Ratajkowski. But that doesn’t mean that I As the game. This is largely relatable; I’m pretty sure most people who aren’t Jeff Bezos feel unhappy with their position in the US economy in 2021. But just being aware that you’re doing something that you consider morally fragile doesn’t constitute not resistance or absolution. In this case, the morally fragile part focuses on Ratajkowski’s instinct that women are hurt by the abyss between them and the filtered, faceted, genetically or photoshopically gifted individuals shown to them in advertisements involving that only the product X can help reduce this abyss. Shortly before the beach chat, Ratajkowski posted a photo of herself on Instagram to promote a bikini from her company. At breakfast, she counts her husband’s tastes: five hundred thousand in an hour. Not bad. The title of the essay comes from a quote attributed to Halle Berry: My appearance did not spare me an ordeal. I bet millions of unattractive people wouldn’t agree.

There are moments of courageous self-disclosure in My Body, and passages that made me laugh, like his description of a giant photo of Victorias Secret models arching their backs and holding their index fingers to their mouths as if she told me to flirt. (You know the pose.) She’s doing a public service by extracting the treatment from Robin Thickes Blurred Lines video, which might be the most embarrassing PDF in entertainment history. (A treatment is a pitch describing the projected tone and content of the finished video.) As he scrolls through it, Ratajkowski sees phrases like TRUE PIMP SWAG and NAKED GIRLS XXX and IT’S AWAY FROM MASOGYNIST. [sic] She declines the job, but reconsiders after meeting the director a woman, to Ratajkowski’s surprise and negotiating the rate up.