In a world that exploits women, Emily Ratajkowski is exploited. Is this progress?
The figure of the modeling agent must be on par with the personal injury lawyer and tobacco lobbyist when it comes to the professions of wicked fellows. Has an honorable and benevolent modeling agent ever been engaged in print, film, television or the stage? Are these words doomed to suggest a peeping cartoon rubbing his hands and doing ah-ooga noises as an underpaid model struggles to funnel money into her cartoon bank account?
Emily Ratajkowski’s essay book will not change the record. It has several modeling agents, none of them tasty. One arranges for Ratajkowski to attend the Super Bowl with a random financier for $ 25,000. (It’s up to his client to deduce that the words are going to contain certain expectations.) Another stops at a photo of teenage Ratajkowski and says: Now that’s the look. This is how we know this girl gets [expletive]. A third agent sends 20-year-old Ratajkowski to a job in the Catskills without mentioning that it’s a lingerie shoot, or that the photographer will show Ratajkowski nude photos of another woman, or that he will ask her also to withdraw it. clothes.
The journey of the Catskills turns into a horror story. After being sexually assaulted by the photographer, Ratajkowski, having nowhere to go, sleeps at his home, only to wake up to find him posting a photo of her on Instagram. Adding injury after injury, the photographer later publishes a book of photos taken the night of the assault, leaving Ratajkowski livid and frantic as the book sells, goes through reprints, and sells again.
This essay, titled Buying Myself Back, is the strongest of the 11 gathered here, which is serious, personal, repetitive and short-sighted. It’s a book about capitalism, Ratajkowski told The New York Times in an interview. Arguably, the shady photographer could say the same for his book of ill-gotten photos. But while he simply demonstrates the mundane fact that men daily exploit women’s bodies for money (and fun, fame and the Oscars), which Ratajkowski describes in the essay that was received with applause and negative reactions is the ambiguity of operating one’s own body.
This ambiguity is present in these essays, often in a frustrating way. Part of the problem is that Ratajkowski’s conception of herself is at odds with the reality she describes, which is a heartfelt but infuriating sort of celebrity dysmorphia. Evaluating her career, she concludes: My position has brought me closer to wealth and power and has given me some autonomy, but it has not resulted in real autonomy. Only Ratajkowski can determine his sense of autonomy. But wealth and power are easier to quantify, and it seems fair to insist that Ratajkowski with a booming womenswear line, 28 million Instagram followers, a partnership with LOreal, and an advertisement from the Super Bowl under its belt is not just close to one or the other.
In an essay called Bc Hello Halle Berry, Ratajkowski is paid to go on vacation to the Maldives and gets angry when her husband calls her a capitalist. This comment comes when the two are lounging on beach chairs, people-watching a bit. I pointed out that we were not like other guests at this resort, writes Ratajkowski. The other guests, she tells her husband, are really rich.
Come on, baby, her husband said. You are also a capitalist, admit it.
I try to be successful in a capitalist system, answers Ratajkowski. But that doesn’t mean that I As the game. This is largely relatable; I’m pretty sure most people who aren’t Jeff Bezos feel unhappy with their position in the US economy in 2021. But just being aware that you’re doing something that you consider morally fragile doesn’t constitute not resistance or absolution. In this case, the morally fragile part focuses on Ratajkowski’s instinct that women are hurt by the abyss between them and the filtered, faceted, genetically or photoshopically gifted individuals shown to them in advertisements involving that only the product X can help reduce this abyss. Shortly before the beach chat, Ratajkowski posted a photo of herself on Instagram to promote a bikini from her company. At breakfast, she counts her husband’s tastes: five hundred thousand in an hour. Not bad. The title of the essay comes from a quote attributed to Halle Berry: My appearance did not spare me an ordeal. I bet millions of unattractive people wouldn’t agree.
There are moments of courageous self-disclosure in My Body, and passages that made me laugh, like his description of a giant photo of Victorias Secret models arching their backs and holding their index fingers to their mouths as if she told me to flirt. (You know the pose.) She’s doing a public service by extracting the treatment from Robin Thickes Blurred Lines video, which might be the most embarrassing PDF in entertainment history. (A treatment is a pitch describing the projected tone and content of the finished video.) As he scrolls through it, Ratajkowski sees phrases like TRUE PIMP SWAG and NAKED GIRLS XXX and IT’S AWAY FROM MASOGYNIST. [sic] She declines the job, but reconsiders after meeting the director a woman, to Ratajkowski’s surprise and negotiating the rate up.
This video is what launched Ratajkowski to fame in 2013. With his on-screen hashtags and images of Thicke whispering I Know You Want It In A Model’s Ear, The Video Now Looks So dated that she might as well be a Civil War daguerreotype. Ratajkowski is funny and charming, dancing awkwardly and rolling her eyes at the idiocy unfolding around her. But is it still a video that features three half-naked women (the models) frolicking among three clothed men (the artists), demonstrating a vision of the directors’ vision? Robin Thicke’s vision? Both, maybe? that nudity is precisely the skill that these women bring to the table.
The blurred lines essay is the one that most clearly captures the confusing nature of Ratajkowski’s position. She’s thoughtful and skeptical, and has been treated miserably during her career; she struggles intensely with her sense of victimization at the hands of those who would use her body to sell their products. So it seems odd that her empowerment comes in the form of doing just that, albeit on her own terms and with her own products. It is arguably better that Ratajkowski, rather than a horny bozo, receives the benefits of her image, but does a more equitable distribution of the money really make a difference to the young women parading on Instagram, quickly absorbing new reasons? to despise himself? This is, it seems to me, the insoluble moral question at the heart of this book.
In a later essay, Transactions, Ratajkowski takes up the Maldives metaphor. Contemplating other models and actresses she has known, Ratajkowski writes: There was no way to avoid gambling altogether: we all had to make money in one way or another. And yet, there is no binary that is, on the one hand, making money in a specific way and feeling conflicted about it, and, on the other hand, not not earn any money at all and feel virtuous. Putting it in these terms creates the false impression that there is ultimately no choice, an act of self-exoneration and, more specifically, helplessness.
