What Spencer is Right About Princess Diana

Thinking back to Princess Dianas accurately documented life, it’s pretty easy to find out what she was doing on any given day. Reports from December 1991 show her attending a fundraiser for the Fourth World AIDS Day, taking Prince harry and Prince william to a show at the Royal Albert Hall and visit Glasgow to see a medical research center. Although Spencer, the buzzy biopic featuring Kristen stewart as the trapped and haunted Diana opening today, taking place in this very specific month and year, these aren’t the types of event director Pablo Larran brings the screen to life. Instead, the film’s narrative centers on a series of decisions Diana had to make at the time as she traveled to England. Already the press was speculating that his relationship with Prince charles would end soon People cover devoted to their 10th anniversary that summer called their wedding a false painfuland in December 1992, the couple announce their separation.

To fill this gap, the film draws on informed speculation, telegraphing its intentions in a brief epigraph: A Fable From a True Tragedy. Yet Stewart’s incarnation of the famous woman is convincing enough to say that it took a bit of vigilance to remember during a recent screening that I was dealing with a work of art. In her first few minutes, an edgy Princess Diana gets lost on her way to Sandringham in December. In the Times, royal correspond Roya Nikkha pointed out that she probably would have no problem navigating to the area where she spent her childhood and occasionally visited until her death, but the scene served as an invitation to suspend my disbelief for a few hours. She finds herself on a winding road, in need of help, when she sees a weather-worn scarecrow in the distance, and picks up her jacket, which once belonged to her father. The garment reappears throughout the film, becoming a symbol of her desire for safety, her regrets, and how her maiden name might sum up an innocent and unbridled version of herself.

None of this actually happened, of course, but Spencer uses the Christmas holidays at Sandringham in 1991 as a centerpiece to portray 10 years of accumulated frustration and pain. He dwells on the emotions we know she must have felt for centuries, such as her struggle with bulimia and the suicide attempts that first became public in Andrew Morton1992 book, Diana: her real story, and the engulfing sadness she felt for Camilla Parker-Bowles which she referred to later when she spoke to Martin bashir in 1995 and wraps them all in a single weekend, aestheticizing his trauma in a lush but claustrophobic setting.

In dealing with these indelible emotions in 2021, 24 years after her death, the film is as interested in the myth of Diana as in the woman herself, and it is based on a dramatic irony, the foreknowledge of her future Diana cannot not have it as she rides the roads of Norfolk in her convertible. By portraying the princess at a time when she is consciously reflecting on her own future and her legacy, Spencer forcefully poses the questions our collective obsession with Diana takes for granted. How do you think about her quest for freedom when you know that she will only be alone for about five years? How to think of the person who really existed when we know that his tragic end will make him a kind of cultural martyrdom?

From the Everett collection.

The Imagined Story is a fruitful way to reflect on the stories in Diana’s life that she has never been able to tell to herself. Stewart’s portrayal of the princess has an obsessive desire to visit her childhood home, Park House, and a deep attachment to this jacket, but the real Diana didn’t seem particularly nostalgic for her tumultuous childhood. (That said, her father, John Spencer, has the of a heart attack in March 1992, just months before she and Charles went their separate ways, and her grief must have played a part in her loneliness and hopelessness that followed. His bodyguard Ken wharfe spoke to a sobbing Diana shortly after learning of her death, later writing, She looked like a lost little girl who suddenly realizes that she is completely alone in the world.)

The centrality of Anne Boleyn is another narrative leap that the film takes to have a profound effect. Other than a famous joke she allegedly made as a teenager, that getting married in the family could be fun as Anne Boleyn, there seems to be no record that Diana was particularly concerned with the thoughts of the second wife executed by Henry VIII. But the archetypal connection between the two women used and rejected by royal men seems impossible to deny. In Spencer, an intrusive squire, played by Timothée Spall, places a biography of Boleyn in Dianas Sandringham’s bedroom, apparently as a reminder to behave. This is a commentary on how the men in gray suits that Diana despised was using subtle tricks and implication to bolster their power in the palace.