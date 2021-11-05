the timeline of the death case of the Mexican actor

The details around the death of Octavio Ocaa 3:26

(CNN Espaol) – Mexican actor Octavio Ocaa, 22, best known for his role as Benito in the “Neighbors” series, died of a gunshot wound to the head, the state attorney general’s office reported on October 30. (FGJ). Mexico in a press release.

Ocaa played the well-known character of Benito Rivers in the popular Televisa series launched in 2005. Mexican production ran for three seasons from 2005 to 2008 and returned to screens in 2017, when Benito was no longer a child, but a 18 year old. -old. . From 2017 to date, “Neighbors” has added eight more seasons, for a total of 11.

The Mexican state attorney’s office said Ocaa’s body was found inside the truck he was driving, which crashed on the Chamapa-Lechera highway, near the Prados neighborhood. Iztacala, in the municipality of Atizapn in Zaragoza.

According to the differing versions of the authorities and the Ocaa family, this is what is known until the time of the case, chronologically.

October 29: alleged persecution ends in tragedy

The Mexico State prosecutor said that on the afternoon of October 29, Ocaa accidentally shot his own weapon while being pursued by police officers from the Municipality of Cuautitlan Izcalli who gave him the order to stop the vehicle he was driving.

On social media, a video of persecution by Cuautitln Izcalli police has circulated that involves a truck that matches the description of the one driven by the now deceased actor. The video raised questions from the Ocaa family about the actions of local authorities. CNN has contacted authorities in Cuautitln Izcalli Municipality to verify details of the leaked footage, but has not received a response.

According to a statement from the Cuautitln Izcalli government, city police responded to a report of people in a gray Jeep truck carrying a gun. Police claim the vehicle was located using C4 system CCTV cameras, stopping the unit crew who ignored it, leading to persecution in municipal territory until reach the Chamapa Lechera highway.

The Mexican state attorney’s office told CNN on Monday that it had no information about how images of the persecution circulating on social media and media were leaked. According to the prosecutor, the video belongs to the cameras of the municipal or state C4 system, to which they do not have access.

It was the alleged persecution between Ocaa and the police. 1:04

October 30: FGJ State confirms Ocaa’s death

On Saturday October 30, the Mexican state prosecutor confirmed Ocaa’s death on Friday the 29th.

“The Attorney General of Justice of the State of Mexico is moving forward to clarify the cases in which a 22-year-old subject, who has already been identified, lost his life as a result of a bullet in the head,” can we read. to A declaration.

According to the Mexican prosecutor, Ocaa lost control of the truck, causing it to crash onto the side of the road. Authorities added that two people who were with Ocaa were questioned and one of them, who was allegedly in the passenger seat, said that “they had consumed intoxicating drinks and while driving in the streets. streets of Cuautitln Izcalli, the municipal police stopped them, however, Octavio accelerated the truck to avoid being stopped. “

CNN contacted police in Cuautitln Izcalli, the municipality in which Ocaa and his companions were traveling, when they were allegedly arrested, but the institution said it had no further details on the case so far.

“[Los testimonios] They also mentioned that yesterday afternoon, Friday October 29, while circulating in the streets of the commune of Cuautitln Izcalli, the municipal police officers would have stopped them, however, the driver did not stop the march and accelerated to avoid ‘to be arrested, which started a persecution,’ said the public prosecutor.

The two people accompanying Ocaa were arrested by municipal police, the statement said. The Mexico State Attorney General said “there was no exchange of gunfire.”

The municipal government of Cuautitln Izcalli said it’s a statement which works in collaboration with the Public Prosecutor’s Office “in order not to create speculation and to let the investigations carried out by the competent authorities determine the responsibilities”.

According to the authorities, both Oca’s companions and municipal police officers indicated that there had been no exchange of gunfire.

Prosecutor investigates death of actor Octavio Ocaa 1:12

The colleagues of Televisa and Ocaa and several actors mourned the death of the young man through their social networks. Actor Eugenio Derbez, executive producer of “Neighbors,” shared a post via his Twitter account and a photo from Ocaa’s debut on the show. “The violence has once again taken one of our own,” wrote Derbez, who called for justice for Ocaa and her family.

October 31: family and friends say goodbye

“Dear all: as a family of Octavio Ocaa, we recognize that being a public figure, this pain transcends borders, we accept and appreciate wanting to accompany us in this great duel”, indicates the press release. shared on social networks by Bertha Ocaa, sister of the actor.

The young man’s vigil was held on October 31 at the Recinto Memorial funeral home in the town of Villahermosa, Tabasco, in southeastern Mexico, and his burial took place the next day. The actor and his family are from Villahermosa.

Octavio Prez, the actor’s father, spoke to the press on October 30 outside the Gayosso Santa Mnica funeral home in Tlalnepantla, Mexico. Asked about the companions of the vehicle, he assured that his son “came with people in whom I trust, with people of mine, with people in whom I trust”.

Prez said he was devastated and said his son is someone who has no enemies. Likewise, he indicated that the versions posted on social media and in Mexican media that it was an attempt to steal the truck they were traveling in are not true.

For her part, Bertha Ocaa assured that if there was an injustice in the death of her brother, the family would obtain the ultimate consequences.

“Of course, if it was a case of injustice, we will reach the final consequences and we will seek justice and it is even something that we want to thank all the people because they are already doing it. and we as a family at the moment the priority is to give rest to the body of Octavio, ”said the sister.“ Unfortunately, we also live in a country where there is no justice and apparently she will never exist, ”he said.

November 1: Ocaa’s father sends a message to the authorities

“Right now, I just want to receive my son, give him a holy burial because he was not a criminal, he was an actor, an actor that people love,” Octavio Prez said outside the funeral home. from Villahermosa.

Prez sent a message to the President of Mexico to seek justice for his son’s death. “I have never asked for anything from anyone, thank God, but I hope that justice will be done, he added. He made the same request to the governor of the State of Mexico, warning that they know that they cheat with everything they are. do and put my son as a delinquent and they are very wrong. They love my son for who he is, not for what they invent him.

CNN reached out to authorities in Mexico state to find out their position on the family’s accusations, to which they responded that the events were still under investigation.

Octavio Ocaa’s family bid him the last goodbye between songs and tears 2:34

November 3: Lpez Obrador responds to Ocaa’s family

Mexican President Andrs Manuel López Obrador told his morning lecture Wednesday that he would intervene to find out the causes of Ocaa’s death.

“This about the young man who lost his life, you have to see the causes. I discovered that the father asked us to intervene. We will do it. I have already instructed the secretary of the government, Adn Augusto Lpez Hernndez, to communicate with the family, with the father of the young man and that the whole matter be reconsidered, that we help even if it is an investigation which concerns the State of Mexico “, expressed Lpez Obrador.

AMLO promises to review the causes of Octavio Ocaa’s death 1:19

November 4: the prosecutor responds to the president

At the request of the President, the Attorney General of the State of Mexico I responded on Twitter this Thursday who is in contact with those close to Ocaa “to carry out the necessary meetings during which the collected evidence of his unfortunate death is analyzed. “The Prosecutor added that“ all relevant procedures will be carried out ”.

Elizabeth Plaza of CNN contributed to this report.