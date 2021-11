Kristen Stewart’s Best Performances, Ranked

After attending the Venice and Telluride film festivals in the summer, Kristen Stewartsa highly anticipated portrayal of Princess Diana in PabloLarrans Spence has finally arrived. remind people this is not Stewart’s first dramatic and award-winning rodeo. Unfiltered and brutally honest, Stewart has spoken openly about her role choices, with a few hiccups littering her filmography page. After being discovered at the age of eight, she took on small roles on television before landing her most impactful role as Sarah, the young daughter of a recently divorced mother, played by Oscar winner Jodie Foster, in David Finchers Panic Room (2002). From there the industry got hooked. At 17, Stewart took on the role of Bella Swan in the film Twilight (2008), which resulted in several sequelae. With very few rave reviews and an overly obsessive media circus, the roles made her a consumer favorite, but with reservations coming from academic and serious journalists with any other roles she would attempt then and after. Neon / Subject Studios Her role as Diana Spencer, who was once revered and loved by Netflix admirers The Crown and Emmy nominee Emma Corrin, is sensationally complex and beautifully inventive. The character of a tabloid cover star is just one part of an admirable career that has seen her deliver performances opposite masters like Julianne Moore (Still Alice), Chlo Sevigny (Lizzie) and now , Sally Hawkins and Timothy Spall. She also made history by becoming the first American to win the César in France in her turn in Olivier Assayas Clouds of SilsMaria (2014) against Oscar winner Juliette Binoche. Her nomination for the award was also significant as she was the first American actress in 30 years to be nominated after Julia Migeneswork in Carmen (1984). To present the Stewarts range, Variety ranks his 10 best career performances to date. “Spencer,” from Neon and Topic Studios, is currently open in theaters. Honorable mentions: “Lizzie” (2018), “Personal Shopper” (2016), “Adventureland” (2009)

