Benedict Cumberbatch and the monsters among us





Louis is the opposite of Phil, a man unable to fulfill the traditionally male roles of provider and authority at a time that requires him to care for his mother and five single sisters. He falls ill in love and marries Emily (Claire Foy), the governess of his young sisters; when she gets sick, he draws cats to cheer her up. Over time, as Louis’ life takes a number of dramatic turns, his cat love deepens and his art changes, as does the film and the layered performance of Cumberbatchs, with its openness, tenderness and its performative control, wrote Manohla Dargis in a New York Times review. Sharpe said the actor was not afraid to put himself in any script, adding in a phone interview that there was some overlap between Louis and Benedict; a busy agenda, full of energy, full of ideas. Cumberbatch said he loved everything about Louis Wain. I had a similar bond with him as I had with Alan Turing when I made The Imitation Game: they were both calm characters in a very noisy world, he said, adding that he had been moved by Wains’ mental health issues, how loud it was, the mechanized, industrialized era could suffocate someone who was a true hero to so many people down through the generations. Cumberbatch, who rose to fame a decade ago as the grumpy, brilliant, and emotionally disconnected Sherlock Holmes in the BBC series Sherlock, is no stranger to extremely idiosyncratic characters. He received an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Turing; won a BAFTA award for the role of an abused and drug addict wealthy Englishman in the Showtime miniseries Patrick Melrose; played Hamlet and Frankenstein on stage; and is currently Dr. Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (He’s in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home.) I put a lot of really boring parentheses in my personal description, said Cumberbatch, 45, who is married and has children. I am attracted by the otherness of these people, by the difference with my experience. I wanna figure it out from the inside, not go, Oh, I know what it’s like.

