Entertainment
Stella McCartney Hopes Her Children Help ‘Change the Planet’ | Entertainment
Stella McCartney hopes her children “will do good and change the planet”.
The 50-year-old fashion designer, animal rights activist and environmentalist has been in awe of the next generation, which continues to protest across the world amid the climate crisis, and she hopes her own young people – Miller, Beckett, Bailey and Reiley – will follow in his activist footsteps.
Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, Stella said: They are the future, it is our responsibility to protect the planet for them. They are also the only hope we have. They are fighting for their right to have life on earth and if they have to sit on the streets and make someone late for school or work then you know what, it’s worth it. I think the next generation is very impressive.
Of her own offspring – which she has with her editor husband Alasdhair Willis – she said: Oh my God, well I have four children, so you can’t ask me that. “
She then joked, “It wasn’t very sustainable on my part… But I hope my kids will do good and change the planet.
The mother of four – who is the daughter of Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney and his late ex-wife Linda – this week called for a ban on fur at the UN climate conference COP26 .
And as COP26 began in Glasgow, Stella this week opened the exhibition ‘Future of Fashion: An innovation conversation with Stella McCartney’ at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in the Scottish city, which she attended to call for the creation of legislation to prevent animals from being chosen for fashion.
Speaking at the launch, she said: I am here today because I am begging that a policy be put in place for the fashion industry. “
Stella also called on fast fashion retailers to cut back on their products to help iron out their carbon footprint, and she insisted that it’s always possible to have a “sexy, well-designed” product and save money. ‘money with a “cleaner and more sustainable” approach.
She explained: Fast fashion [brands] obviously need to reduce what they produce.
I want to show my industry that you can have a business model by working in a cleaner, more sustainable way. You don’t have to kill or chop down rainforests, and you can have a sexy, well-designed, durable, and beautiful bag. I am here to show that you can still make money.
Stella said those who “kill animals” and “cut down our rainforests” have blood on their hands and should feel guilty.
She added: There’s that kind of mindset, that killing animals just for purses, slaughtering them, skinning them, chopping down our rainforests is fine, it’s capitalism, and that’s how we should make money. I’m like – it should be guilt, you should feel bad when you work that way.
Stella met Prince Charles and Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio at the event, before participating in a discussion with industry experts on ending the use of animal fur and leather.
Sources
2/ https://www.laconiadailysun.com/lifestyles/entertainment/stella-mccartney-hopes-her-kids-will-help-change-the-planet/article_3dcfcd38-53a7-57cf-8f8d-3950a866130b.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]