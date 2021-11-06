Taiwan Film Biennale kicks off in Hollywood





Los Angeles, November 4 (CNA) The Third Biennial Taiwan Film Festival (TBFF) in the United States kicked off this week with a Hollywood theatrical premiere, spearheading a lineup of 19 Taiwanese films and shorts that will screen through November 12. The festival’s headliner is “Man in Love ()”, directed by Yin Chen-hao (), which was hailed as one of the most successful Taiwanese films this year. The film’s US premiere took place on Wednesday evening at Hollywood’s iconic TCL Chinese Theater, in the presence of moviegoers, film critics and the festival’s organizers and sponsors. The remainder of the 10 days of the festival will run through November 12 with 19 feature films and short films that will be shown online on the festival’s sponsorship platform, Watchbeem. During the screening of “Man in Love”, Louis M. Huang (), head of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Bureau in Los Angeles, told CNA that the third edition of the event was the first time his office had collaborated. with professionals from the American film industry. “I hope to bring Taiwan to Hollywood, the film capital of the world,” said Huang, and “I want American audiences to experience the unique aesthetics of Taiwanese films and our culture.” Speaking to CNA at the red carpet event, Nikki DePaola of the Taiwanese United Fund (TUF), one of the festival’s sponsors, said, “Having representation is more important than ever. Taiwanese in American pop culture and American media. “ “It’s a way for Taiwan to express itself – its individualism, its culture and its heritage,” she said. Douglas Montgomery, the festival’s curator, told CNA after the screening that “Taiwan can tell a very good story.” “I think if you have a good story, people are captivated by it,” said Montgomery, CEO of media consultancy Global Connects and founder and executive producer of the famous Japan Connects Hollywood Film Festival. With the support of the Ministry of Culture of Taiwan, the third edition of the film festival, whose theme this year is “The Expanse of Life”, was organized by the Los Angeles section of the Taiwan Academy of Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in partnership with the Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA). Other festival sponsors include the Taiwan-American Foundation for Arts and Culture TUF and the global co-observation platform Watchbeem Inc. (By Hans Lin and James Lo) Final article / HY

