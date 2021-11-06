Entertainment Tonight TV Show Highlights Oahu

Mahalo for his support of the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

“Entertainment Tonight” has been shooting segments all week from Hawaii and is scheduled to air an episode today that highlights helping care for a fragile ecosystem by planting a Milo Monarch in a Hawaiian Legacy Forest in Gunstock Ranch.

The episode also features historic Waikiki with a mai tai cocktail-making lesson at the Royal Hawaiian Hotel, which opened in 1927.

“Entertainment Tonight” is expected to reach nearly 4 million viewers each day of its “Hawaii Week”. The TV show also has a significant online and social media presence. This massive reach could help revive tourism in Hawaii, which suffered a setback in its recovery as the delta variant spread across the country in late summer and early fall. In September, 505,861 visitors arrived by plane to the islands, a decrease of 31% compared to September 2019.

The first segment of “Hawaii Week” aired Monday – the day Governor David Ige called on vaccinated domestic travelers to resume their non-essential trips to the islands. Next week, the state will also begin welcoming international travelers. It is also fortuitous that the show is focusing on Oahu just as the cold begins to spread to some states on the mainland.

Tom Calame, general manager and general manager of the region, Kyo-ya Resorts Hawaii (Marriott), said in a statement, “Entertainment Tonight’s ‘Hawaii Week’ provided an upbeat and fun sharing from Aloha. They showcased our spectacular natural beauty and welcoming culture in a very meaningful and thoughtful way.

“Looking towards the last two months of the year, we’re encouraged by the pickup we’re seeing from passing travelers, small groups and even destination weddings. We are confident that this momentum will help us carry us through 2022, when we expect the majority of international visitors to return. “

Hawaii Week is ET’s second event this year. Host Nischelle Turner told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that the show drastically reduced site visits during the pandemic. In July, Turner and his co-host Kevin Frazier said they were in the Bahamas, which saw an immediate surge in demand and tourist bookings.

“We love to take the show on the road. And I mean, come on, Hawaii, you didn’t have to tell me twice, ”Turner said.

“Entertainment Tonight” is in Hawaii as a result of a partnership between Hawaii Tourism United States, Sheraton Waikiki and Hawaiian Airlines.

John Monahan, CEO of Hawaii Tourism United States, said the state entrepreneur and partners are “excited to support a cross-platform information brand like Entertainment Tonight to showcase the rich culture of our destination. To daily viewers.

“We worked closely with the show to carry the message of malama and conscious travel throughout its Hawaii week, starting with a traditional Hawaiian blessing as well as the Travel Pono video from Hawaiian Airlines,” which shows the importance of respecting natural resources, he said. .

“As we welcome vaccinated travelers to the Hawaiian Islands, we hope Entertainment Tonight viewers will be inspired to travel deeper and seek out some of the authentic and meaningful experiences featured throughout the show,” he said. -he declares.

Turner said that “working with Hawaii tourism to be the ones to say ‘welcome’ is an incredible opportunity. Being a bit of a mainland ambassador for this beautiful island has been great.

Frazier said the return of tourism to Hawaii is important for the economy, “but it’s also important that as everyone comes back he takes care of this island… for the next generation and the next generation.”

Tonight’s segment features actors Stephen Hill from “Magnum PI” and Jason Antoon from “NCIS Hawaii,” joining Frazier and Turner for a mai tai lesson with Micah Suderman, bi-plex director of food and drink for the Sheraton Waikiki and the Royal Hawaiian Hotel.

Earlier in the week, there were places where “NCIS Hawaii” actor Noah Mills and “Magnum PI” Zachary Knighton joined Frazier and Turner for surf lessons and canoe rides through Waikiki Beach Activities. .

Turner said, “I loved the surf. When I heard we were going to do it, I was a geek for it. I was terrible but it was so much fun. And then I found out that they put me on a children’s board.

Turner also had poi for the first time, which she liked because “it tasted like spinach.”

In another segment, Vanessa Lachey of “NCIS Hawaii” joined the Tihati dancers, while her husband, Nick Lachey, who rose to fame thanks to boy group 98 Degrees, was a famous host.

On Thursday, Knighton joined Frazier and Turner on air for a poke-making contest judged by Sheraton Waikiki Executive Chef Matt Naula.

Naula said the event gave the hotel the opportunity to shine a light on its local agricultural partners, who need healthy tourism to maintain consistent growth schedules.

Frazier participated in the Monarch Milo Tree Planting at Gunstock Ranch, which aimed to help bring native trees back to an area of ​​forest threatened by invasive species.

“It was amazing because it kind of connects you to the land. I planted this tree, named it after my wife (Yasmin) and you get a computer tracker of this tree, ”he said. “So someday it will be really cool to come back and say, ‘This is the tree that I planted here for you. “”