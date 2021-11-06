Cramer’s Mad Money 11/5 recap: PayPal, AMC Entertainment, Nvidia

Friday was a big day for the stock market, but can that pink action continue into next week? Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers that if earnings reports remain strong, the rally is likely to continue.

Cramer’s game plan for next week begins Monday when he monitors PayPal earnings (PYPL) – Get the report from PayPal Holdings Inc and AMC Entertainment (AMC) – Get the Class A report from AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., with chipmakers Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – Get the Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. report and Nvidia (NVDA) – Get the NVIDIA Corporation report. He said PayPal would likely be under pressure, but both semiconductors are expected to stay hot.

Then on Tuesday we’ll hear from Cramer Wynn Resorts favorites (WYNN) – Get the Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) report, reached (UPST) – Get the Upstart Holdings Inc. and DoorDash (HYPHEN) – Get the DoorDash report, which should all be strong.

New records for stocks, favorable economic data and signs that the worst supply chain problem is possibly behind us … On PLUS action alerts, Chris Versace and Bob Lang explain what this all means for investors and where they can find opportunities. Discover all their investment ideas and trading strategies on Action Alerts PLUS.

Wednesday brings income from more of Cramer’s favorites, including Wendy’s (MAGNIFYING GLASS) – Get Wendy’s Corporate Report, Dutch Bros coffee chain (BROS) – Get the report from DUTCH BROS INC. and Walt Disney (SAY) – Get the Walt Disney Company Report, accompanied by a meeting of Mastercard analysts (MY) – Get the report from Mastercard Inc. (MA). Only Disney is likely to see sales, even if the company is making a profit.

Then on Thursday we’ll hear from retailer Tapestry (TPR) – Get the Tapestry, Inc. report and manufacturer of outdoor equipment Yeti (YÉTI) – Get the report from YETI Holdings, Inc.. Cramer was also bullish on these stocks.

Finally, on Friday we will end the week with Astra-Zeneca (AZN) – Get the ADR report sponsored by Astrazeneca PLC, a drugmaker who got lost in the COVID war. We will also have the first public results of Warby Parker. (WRBY) – Get the Warby Parker Report, a headline that Cramer said remained very skeptical.

Executive decision: Carvana

In his first segment “Executive Decision”, Cramer spoke with Ernie Garcia, President and CEO of Carvana (CVNA) – Get the Class A report from Carvana Co., the used car retailer that has seen its revenues plummet due to supply constraints. Carvana shares opened sharply lower on the news, but managed to end the day flat.

Garcia said Carvana continues to see a lot of demand, which is a good thing, but the shortage of vehicles continues to be a problem. When asked how long this shortage could last, Garcia said they have always struggled to find enough cars due to their rapid growth, but that time could take some time given the impact of the entire supply chain.

Regarding labor costs, Garcia said Carvana’s inspection centers have become very efficient at inspecting, repairing and preparing cars for resale at constant prices. So far, work has not been a problem.

Finally, when asked about the competition, Garcia noted that automotive retailing hasn’t changed in decades, leaving plenty of room for innovation. Carvana aims to simplify the car buying journey for its customers, and that delivers a lot of value.

Off the charts

In a Friday edition of “Off The Charts,” Cramer spoke with colleague Carolyn Boroden about PayPal and Mastercard cards.

Boroden first looked at a weekly chart from PayPal, noting that the stock has support floors between $ 220 and $ 224, and also between $ 199 and $ 203. She estimated that if the stock can hold above those lows, a rally to $ 255 is possible.

Boroden wasn’t quite ready to pounce, however. A daily chart of the 5-day exponential moving average and 13-day exponential moving average has not reported a crossover event – at least not yet.

Likewise, a weekly Mastercard chart showed lows above $ 321 and $ 324 per share, as well as $ 313 and $ 315 per share. The daily chart showed that the critical sync window, when things are likely to change, is now falling, between November 5th and 7th.

If both stocks can keep above their lows, Boroden said she would look for a buy trigger then.

Executive decision: Weyerhaeuser

For his upcoming “Executive Decision” segment, Cramer sat down with Devin Stockfish, president and CEO of timber giant Weyerhaeuser (YOU) – Get the Weyerhaeuser Company Report. Weyerhaeuser’s shares have risen 33% over the past year as the housing market continues to be strong.

Stockfish said the housing boom is expected to continue for years to come. He explained that the United States has been building less housing than it needs for decades, resulting in significant pent-up demand. Add to that a favorable demographics with millions of millennials looking to buy their first home and you have age-old growth that will be with us for a long time to come.

Stockfish then commented on Weyerhaeuser’s environmental initiatives. Weyerhaeuser is the largest private landowner in North America and is responsible for millions of acres of trees and forests. It’s a job the company takes very seriously, Stockfish said, which is why it is at the heart of environmental discussions.

When asked about the volatility of lumber prices, Stockfish admitted that lumber has seen it all over the past year. At the start of the pandemic, wood prices fell. A year later, they were reaching record levels as the Delta variant encountered solid housing and a solid repair and refurbishment cycle. Going forward, Stockfish expects lumber prices to continue to moderate and return to more normal levels.

What to do with pandemic actions

As the pandemic begins to subside, what should investors do with pandemic stocks? In his “No Huddle Offense” segment, Cramer put together his list of opportunities and concerns.

In the opportunity column, Cramer was bullish on Tractor Supply (TSCO) – Get Tractor Supply Company Report, Etsy (ETSY) – Get the Etsy, Inc. report, Brunswick boatbuilder (Before Christ) – Obtain the Brunswick Society report and Abbott Labs (ABT) – Get the Abbott Laboratories report, all of which have long-term growth that transcends the pandemic.

In the camp of concerns, however, were stocks like DocuSign. (DOCU) – Get the DocuSign, Inc. report, which does not have the growth to justify trading at 150 times the profit. Cramer also called Moderna MRNA, which needs vaccines other than COVID to propel it. It was also bearish on Zoom Video (ZM) – Get the Zoom on Video Communications (ZM) report, which also lacks catalyst, and finally, Peloton (PTON) – Get the Class A report from Peloton Interactive, Inc., which is already down 63% for the year without any recovery plan.

Lightning tower

Here’s what Cramer had to say about some of the actions callers offered during the “Mad Money Lightning Round” on Friday night:

Services Society (SCI) – Get the International Report from Service Corporation: “SCI is a long-term secular coin. I would buy more.”

Acquisition of the digital world (DWACU) – Get the report from Digital World Acquisition Corp.: “It’s a short-lived situation that is too difficult to recommend.”

Gores Guggenheim (GGPI) – Get the report from GORES GUGGENHEIM, INC.: “Rivian is going public. Let’s let these EV stocks cool down.”

To sign up for TheStreet’s free Daily Booyah! newsletter with all the latest articles and videos please click here.