Sooryavanshi Review: Is Akshay Kumar’s Movie What The Doctor Ordered For Post-Pandemic Bollywood? Almost

Sooryavanshi Review: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: Youtube )

To throw: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Jackie Shroff, Javed Jaffrey, Sikandar Kher, Abhimanyu Singh

Director: Rohit shetty

Evaluation: 2.5 stars (out of 5)

After Singham’s Return and SimbaIt was obvious that Rohit Shetty’s cops were in desperate need of a little control. The fourth in the series, Sooryavanshi, attempts a course correction. The results are average at best. Some parts of the film are solid, others quite starchy.

The action is once again “designed” by Shetty himself. So, Sooryavanshi has its share of cars exploding, transforming turtles or hitting strategically placed obstacles. We saw the best of these stunts a whole decade ago in Singham. Nothing but Sooryavanshi is unleashed on the action front takes us by surprise. That aside, the film takes its time exposing the dense details of the hero’s mission: preventing a repeat of the 1993 Mumbai serial bombings.

Sooryavanshi is much less thunderous than Singham. It looks more like ordinary police procedure than a crusade drama against a corrupt system. The hero, an elite man from the Anti-Terrorism Team (ATS), has his work cut out for him. A group of activists across the border are still hiding in different parts of India biding their time.

Worse yet, intelligence data suggests that in the 1990s, a ton of RDX was smuggled into Mumbai, but less than half was used in the serial explosions of March 12, 1993. The remaining explosives are buried somewhere. hand, waiting to be used in another major terrorist strike.

The sleeper cells are under the command of Riyaz Hafeez (Abhimanyu Singh in his second outing of the weekend of Diwali after the Rajini-starrer Annaatthe), son of Chief Lashkar Omar Hafeez (Jackie Shroff). The Sooryavanshi the plot centers on the police operation to find the hidden RDX and neutralize the sleeper cells.

Sooryavanshi and his men face a whole host of other terrorists – some in India, others in POK. Among them is Bilal Ahmed (Kumud Mishra), one of the men who escaped after the 1993 serial bombings despite the best efforts of decorated Mumbai policeman Kabir Shroff (Jaaved Jaffrey). The enemy is both inside and outside. The action therefore travels occasionally outside India, notably to Bangkok, the site of a car, helicopter and ski boat chase that culminates when the hero catches a man (Sikandar Kher) accused of helping. a terrorist.

Despite the great danger looming over the nation, Akshay Kumar’s committed and fearless cop remains within the parameters of the crisp on-screen image the actor has been developing in recent times. The policeman he plays is different in style and substance from the badass, furious as a wasp Bajirao Singham and the cheerful and playful Sangram Bhalerao (from Simmba). In other words, Veer Sooryavanshi is the kind of lawyer who prefers to err on the side of lethargy.

At the start of the film, someone refers to the protagonist of the film as paagal (foolish). But this man in uniform, who is ordered to locate the 600 kg of RDX remained untraceable for 27 years after his landing in India, does not quite live up to this description. He’s a serious, serious cop. He certainly doesn’t have a touch of madness in him.

Although Veer Sooryavanshi is not inclined to fly into Bajirao Singham’s aata maajhi satakli manner, he is generally quick on the draw and reluctant to wait for orders from his superiors. Such an example of haste leads to his estrangement from his female doctor Ria (Katrina Kaif).

Their love story begins when Sooryavanshi goes to a hospital with a gunshot wound. Ria heals him. He falls in love with her. They are getting married. A few years later, the couple separated because they preferred the duty to the family. It’s easy to see why. He is a true blue warrior: the nation above all and all that!

He launches into fair conferences at the drop of a hat. He even insists on community harmony. Mumbai police don’t see a man’s religion, only his criminal background, before pulling the trigger, he tells a religious leader turned pickpocket played by Gulshan Grover.

In a judgmental scene aimed at emphasizing the difference between a patriotic Muslim and a treacherous Muslim, which Hindi cinema never tires of doing while happily pursuing its stereotype of community, Sooryavanshi brandishes a former associate Naeem Khan (Rajendra Gupta), who served police with distinction for 30 years, unlike a suspect who was called to ATS headquarters for questioning.

If that wasn’t enough, another scene shows a maulvi and his men carrying an idol of Ganpati to safety when rumors spread that a bomb has been planted in an area where a temple and a mosque stand side by side. To raise the audience, Chhodo kal ki baatein kal ki baat purani / Naye daur mein likhenge milkar nayin kahani hum hindustani (from 1961 Hindi Film Hindustani Hum) plays on the soundtrack. You desperately want to warm yourself to the feeling. Unfortunately, this does not ring true.

Well in the second half the film brings back the heroes of both Singham and Simba fight terrorists alongside Sooryavanshi. The jokes follow one another as the three men team up for the climax in the ATS building.

Bhalerao has a tendency to annoy the other two and is suddenly annoyed a few times. “I think you’re both jealous of me. Koi baat nahi, apna time aayegaIt is another matter that Ranveer Singh frequently steals thunder from the most seasoned stars.

For Akshay Kumar, from The lower end of the bell To Sooryavanshi, this performance is just a jump and a jump from one set to another. His approach, as always, is a real stunt in itself: a cross between a model in the middle of a catwalk and a superhero about to take flight. He speaks to his fans. If it works for them, who are we for carp?

Katrina Kaif succeeds Tip tip barsa paani rejig with aplomb. But in a movie overrun by three larger-than-life cops showing off their wares, a doctor has nothing to do but negotiate the fallout from a derailed marriage.

Just like Simba had given a preview of what was to come in the next installment, Sooryavanshi indicates what the future might hold for Rohit Shetty’s detective universe. Get ready for another cop vs. terrorist showdown with Jackie Shroff’s tried-on character getting more played than here. Perhaps this is something to look forward to.

Finally, the million dollar question: is it Sooryavanshi the movie the doctor ordered for the post-pandemic era of Bollywood? The answer is: well almost.