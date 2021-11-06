Why LeBron James and Other Star Athletes Are Going to Hollywood as Producers

When you own the company, you don’t work for the man – you are the man, says prominent entertainment lawyer

But agents, lawyers and analysts say athletes like LeBron James and Steph Curry are realizing that starting their own film and television production companies – or entering into exclusive production deals with potential for ownership – is more likely to put them on the fast track to join the ranks. of Hollywood’s greatest actors.

“This is a new trend that I think will continue to accelerate,” entertainment lawyer Lindsay Conner, partner at the law firm O’Melveny, told TheWrap. “Artists and athletes have realized that they can make money beyond the traditional areas of their special talent as the core of corporate entities that are forming around them. “

Companies, after all, the playing career of an athlete can long outlive.

“When you run your own business, you don’t work for the man – you are the man,” Conner said.

Production roles and partnerships also give athletes more control over the stories being told. Colin Kaepernick, founder of the production company Ra Vision Media, is creator / producer with Ava Duvernay on the Netflix drama series “Black & White”, which dramatizes Kaepernick’s high school years and the experiences that led to a life of social activism. The series premiered on October 29. Ra Vision entered into a first development agreement with Disney in 2020. The AppleTV + series “Swagger” was also presented on that date by Kevin Durant and the creator of the Reggie Rock Bythewood series, inspired by Durant’s youth. basketball game experiences on the AAU circuit.

WME athletic agent Kelly Sherman said athletes are looking to entertainment development to use their impact on society in new and different ways, with meaning that goes beyond product endorsements. Sherman added that for athletes, switching to entertainment content is “an incredible way for them to build their brand.”

LeBron James in “Space Jam 2: A New Legacy” (Warner Bros.)

Some industry watchers cite recent wave of investor interest in James and Maverick Carter SpringHill Company as a sign that Hollywood wants to harness the brand recognition that a sports star can bring to a production company. SpringHill, founded in 2020 and made up of SpringHill Entertainment, Uninterrupted and The Robot Company, is the entity behind the hit summer film “Space Jam: A New Legacy”, which starred James mixing it up onscreen with Bugs Bunny and other Looney Tunes animated characters.

SpringHill has raised a new round of financing that values ​​the company at $ 725 million. Investors include RedBird Capital Partners as well as a consortium comprising the owner of the Boston Red Sox, Fenway Sports Group, Nike and Epic Games. James and Carter remain majority owners of the business.

Conner and others compare the interest in SpringHill to the recent acquisition of production company Hello Sunshine from Reese Witherspoon for a whopping $ 900 million. Whether the “name” is an actor or an athlete, founding a business creates an avenue for investment.

“You can’t invest directly in the career of an actor or an athlete, but asking an artist or an athlete to create a commercial entity for the content they produce, or other rights that they own or keep, this can attract more traditional types of funding for their operations. “said Conner.

Other entertainment companies launched by sports figures in recent years include Steph Curry’s Unanimous Media, Dwayne Wade’s 59th & Prairie Entertainment (named after the Chicago intersection where Wade grew up), Chris Paul’s Ohh Dipp! Productions (who recently made a deal with Parker Paige Media for a series of competitions called “Playdate”) and Olympic speed skater Allison Baver’s Entertainment Allison Baver.

Other athletes are making content deals with existing entertainment companies, including Russell Westbrook, who partnered with eOne’s Blackfin to produce the documentary Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre, which premiered on History. Channel earlier this year, and Serena Williams, who in April announced her first TV peek for an autobiographical docuseries with Amazon Studios. Williams also sits on the SpringHill Board of Directors.

Lisa Joseph Metelus, CAA board member and co-head of basketball marketing and maintenance, told TheWrap that sports figures’ recent moves into content creation have been fueled by the social media.

“It really allows the athletes to take ownership of their voices and their stories; whereas in the past it has always been told by someone else, ”said Metelus. “These days, and it has been for some time, athletes don’t necessarily have to go to a journalist to tell their story. And I think it really helped them find their voice. And I think that led to other opportunities.

“Colin in Black and White” (Netflix)

SpringHill’s director of content, Jamal Henderson, said the company was excited about the possibilities of developing ancillary businesses through SpringHill’s “store”, but added that ultimately the ownership allows executives to the company to focus on meaningful projects.

“What’s exciting about content is that it becomes another piece of the puzzle, but it’s also about things that we care about, like More than a vote (launched during the Black Lives Matter protests) or other efforts that we have supported, ”Henderson told TheWrap. “Over the last few years we’ve really been trying to empower voices and try to do well in the world. ”

Erick Peyton, co-founder and creative director of Unanimous Media, said Curry’s foray into production is based on inspiration. “I think there is a tendency for influencers and athletes to get into content… I can only say why we are doing it,” he told TheWrap. “Steph wants to inspire through everything he does, and the content is no different.”

Peyton added, “Of course we want to have a place at the table when it comes to creative control, when it comes to ownership and development of a project, but it’s all about more to be authentic to the vision. We all believe the profit will come, as long as you are genuine to the vision. ”