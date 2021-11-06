Bollywood Khiladi is the one-man show that animates Sooryavanshi

Despite a few glitches, the film is a paisa-vasool experience, fueled by an Akshay Kumar one-man show. Welcome back, big screen bolly!





Posted 06.11.21, 00:11 AM

Sooryavanshi every 145 minutes is as subtle as a hammer. But did we expect it to be something else? This is commercial Bollywood in its biggest, wackiest, most unapologetic form and we-are-here-just-to-entertain-and-we-don’t-give-anything-else- -written on it. Which, considering what the world has been going through in recent years, isn’t bad at all. Two years ago Sooryavanshi was ready for a March 2020 release before the global hiatus caused by the pandemic, I might have had a harsher take on a film like this. A film that puts very little effort into cohesive storytelling and relies more on the power of stars, stunts, and songs to make its way to a massive box office on the first weekend. But now we are in a world that expects less and is more tolerant. Is this called the new normal?

To get right to the point, I enjoyed Sooryavanshi, for the most part. The well-executed high-octane action sequences, a handful of effective performances, a few genuine attempts at humor, and the feeling of watching a great movie on the big screen after a long time worked for me. And then there is Akshay Kumar. Looking 34-54, remarkably athletic and superbly agile, the Bollywood Khiladi is the one-man show that brings Sooryavanshi to life, both the man and the movie. Whether he’s doing parkour on the rooftops of Jaisalmer or swinging from a helicopter in Thailand, in his signature Khiladi style, throwing fun lines in his signature tongue-in-cheek or punching baddies to mush, Akshay is this cop’s fast and furious heart. drama, directed in the familiar style of Rohit Shetty. And since this is a Rohit Shetty film, dozens and dozens of cars feverishly vie with Akshay for screen time. Most of them, as expected, are placed in the frame just to transform into a turtle in a matter of minutes, many more are blown up and a good number of them are airlifted by half a dozen. helicopters in unison, with Akshays Sooryavanshi marching triumphantly in slow motion. mo in the foreground. Shetty’s obsession with cars is such that he even manages to slip up a joke or two involving them. At one point, when Sooryavanshi berates a character for speaking in bad English and urges him to speak only Hindi, the man describes the make of the cars in front of him as bichhoo and bhagyawan. It’s Scorpio and Fortuner for you. I found myself laughing out loud at this one. New normal, did I mention? To be fair, some of the movie’s jokes are coming in, some aren’t. Sooryavanshi’s penchant for forgetting names is undermined by too much weak laughter. And that includes calling his wife Riya, played by Katrina Kaif, malaria and hernia at several points in the film. But I watched Sooryavanshi like a die-hard Bolly fan would, thirsty for the big-screen paisa-vasool experience we’ve been deprived of for a while. The plot, which is as old as Bollywood itself, involves the threat that Mumbai will be bombarded with the remnants of RDX secretly buried in the city since the 1993 explosions, and sleeper cells across the border operating in India to plan the big attack.