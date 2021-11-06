Entertainment
Bollywood Khiladi is the one-man show that animates Sooryavanshi
Despite a few glitches, the film is a paisa-vasool experience, fueled by an Akshay Kumar one-man show. Welcome back, big screen bolly!
Posted 06.11.21, 00:11 AM
Sooryavanshi every 145 minutes is as subtle as a hammer. But did we expect it to be something else? This is commercial Bollywood in its biggest, wackiest, most unapologetic form and we-are-here-just-to-entertain-and-we-don’t-give-anything-else- -written on it. Which, considering what the world has been going through in recent years, isn’t bad at all.
Two years ago Sooryavanshi was ready for a March 2020 release before the global hiatus caused by the pandemic, I might have had a harsher take on a film like this. A film that puts very little effort into cohesive storytelling and relies more on the power of stars, stunts, and songs to make its way to a massive box office on the first weekend. But now we are in a world that expects less and is more tolerant. Is this called the new normal?
To get right to the point, I enjoyed Sooryavanshi, for the most part. The well-executed high-octane action sequences, a handful of effective performances, a few genuine attempts at humor, and the feeling of watching a great movie on the big screen after a long time worked for me.
And then there is Akshay Kumar. Looking 34-54, remarkably athletic and superbly agile, the Bollywood Khiladi is the one-man show that brings Sooryavanshi to life, both the man and the movie.
Whether he’s doing parkour on the rooftops of Jaisalmer or swinging from a helicopter in Thailand, in his signature Khiladi style, throwing fun lines in his signature tongue-in-cheek or punching baddies to mush, Akshay is this cop’s fast and furious heart. drama, directed in the familiar style of Rohit Shetty.
And since this is a Rohit Shetty film, dozens and dozens of cars feverishly vie with Akshay for screen time. Most of them, as expected, are placed in the frame just to transform into a turtle in a matter of minutes, many more are blown up and a good number of them are airlifted by half a dozen. helicopters in unison, with Akshays Sooryavanshi marching triumphantly in slow motion. mo in the foreground.
Shetty’s obsession with cars is such that he even manages to slip up a joke or two involving them. At one point, when Sooryavanshi berates a character for speaking in bad English and urges him to speak only Hindi, the man describes the make of the cars in front of him as bichhoo and bhagyawan. It’s Scorpio and Fortuner for you. I found myself laughing out loud at this one. New normal, did I mention?
To be fair, some of the movie’s jokes are coming in, some aren’t. Sooryavanshi’s penchant for forgetting names is undermined by too much weak laughter. And that includes calling his wife Riya, played by Katrina Kaif, malaria and hernia at several points in the film.
But I watched Sooryavanshi like a die-hard Bolly fan would, thirsty for the big-screen paisa-vasool experience we’ve been deprived of for a while. The plot, which is as old as Bollywood itself, involves the threat that Mumbai will be bombarded with the remnants of RDX secretly buried in the city since the 1993 explosions, and sleeper cells across the border operating in India to plan the big attack.
The savior – in civilian clothes during the first half, then inexplicably slipping into khaki after the interval – is top cop Veer Sooryavanshi, who will stop at nothing to hold these criminals to account. Even if it means being separated from his wife and having to give up living with his son. So when his town is under threat, Sooryavanshi races all the guns and we get a movie that after a slow start shifts to the next level of Shettyverse.
And when we say Shettyverse, we mean the filmmaker’s ambition to expand his detective universe which began with his last film Simmba and goes even further in Sooryavanshi. However, those who expect to see Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba (Ranveer Singh) and Bajirao Singham (Ajay Devgn) with ample screen time will need to remain content with their presence in an extended climactic streak. As mentioned before, Sooryavanshi is a full show of Akshay Kumar, a baritone gushing “Sooryavanshi”, followed by a deafening signature tune – a prerequisite for every cop in Shetty’s universe – screaming in Dolby every time. that the man is on the screen. Which represents 140 of the film’s 145 minutes. Everywhere you look, Sooryavanshi is just around the corner.
Which leaves film star Katrina Kaif with very little to do except appear in a few scenes and a few songs. But Katrina’s remarkable on-screen presence and her dramatically improved acting chops propel her through. The attempt to recreate Mohra’s iconic number Tip tip barsa paani, pictured on Akshay and Raveena Tandon almost 30 years ago, is passable, but Kat’s scorching moves in a sparkling silver saree more than makes up for it.
The only big problem with Sooryavanshi, however, is his constant stereotypes about religion and community, with more than one scene highlighting the “difference” between a “good Muslim” and a “bad Muslim”. Most of them are newsworthy – especially the frequent otherness of the community – and Shetty’s latest attempt to make things right by showing Hindus and Muslims coming to each other’s aid in times of distress even as Hum Hindustani plays in the background, turns out to be both weak and false. The manufacturers can argue that a lot of us are in this for entertainment. I buy this in part, but we are in an age where division and otherness is no joke, not like it ever has been. Not the new normal that everyone would want.
