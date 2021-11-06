West Hollywood approves highest minimum wage in nation





West Hollywood may soon have the highest minimum wage in the country after its city council on Wednesday night approved an ordinance setting the minimum wage at $ 17.64 an hour. The salary increase will take effect on January 1, 2022 for all hospitality employees in the city, with gradual increases for other city employees depending on the size of the business. The full hike to $ 17.64 for all workers will not take effect until 2023. For workplaces with 50 or more employees, the rates will increase to $ 15.50 per hour on January 1, 2022 and to $ 16.50 in July 2022. For employers with less than 50 employees, the rate will increase to 15 $ an hour in January and $ 16 an hour in July. Hotels will drop to $ 17.64 on January 1. Currently, the minimum wage in West Hollywood is between $ 13 and $ 14, depending on the size of the business. However, an MIT calculation shows that the living wage for a single person in Los Angeles is $ 19.35 an hour. During council deliberations, several city council members expressed support for the measure, saying raising the minimum wage will help keep workers and their families out of poverty. This is ultimately how we can help people earn a little more, said board member John Erickson on Wednesday evening. And finally, how we make sure this city sets a national standard for what we think about when it comes to work. Dozens of public commentators addressed the board ahead of Wednesday’s decision, many of whom were business owners concerned about the implications of the increase. If this were implemented as proposed at $ 17, our only restaurant, which is a mid-size dinner-only restaurant in West Hollywood, would have a cost increase of nearly $ 400,000, the owner said on Wednesday. company Walter Schild. And you can’t survive on that. Local restaurant owner Brett Latteri told council his business would incur an additional $ 200,000 a year in expenses at a time when he and many others were still paying off loans and rents due to COVID-19 . Restaurants will have to respond by raising prices, reducing service, cutting hours, cutting positions or shutting down permanently, Latteri said. People will be out of work. The ordinance will hurt those who need it most. Other public commentators, however, told the council that this increase in the minimum wage is long overdue and necessary for people who no longer have access to federal unemployment benefits. People are fed up with working poverty, which has no place in our progressive city, said resident Danielle Wilson. The least city council can do is put a few more dollars in the pockets of our city’s most vulnerable workers. Under the new ordinance, some employers may also be granted a one-year waiver if they can prove that an increase in the minimum wage would require them to downsize by more than 20% or reduce working hours. more than 30% of employees to avoid bankruptcy or close.

