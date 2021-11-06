Entertainment
Prepare your Kill Room. Dexter is back.
Dexter ended in 2013, with its protagonist self-exiled to the Frozen North and most of the main characters dead. But you can’t keep a high level psychopath down. Dexter: New blood, which premieres on Showtime on November 7, finds Michael C. Halls Dexter Morgan working in a fish and game store under an assumed name. His side is shaking up, including blacksmithing, goat herding and maybe a bit of revenge.
Over the next eight years, you might have overlooked a few details of the series other than, say, its hugely unpopular finale. Here are some memories.
The killer
Dexter Morgan, born Dexter Moser, grew up in Miami, the adopted son of Harry Morgan (James Remar), a Miami subway cop, and his wife, Doris. He has an adoptive sister, Debra Morgan (Jennifer Carpenter). During the first season, it is revealed that Dexter also has a half-brother, Brian (Christian Camargo), and that the two boys witnessed the murder of their birth mother, using a chainsaw, and ended up with his dismembered body in a bloodbath. shipping container for days. If you think a trauma like this could turn anyone into a serial killer, you are right! Twice!
When Dexter was still a child, Harry discovered the corpse of the neighbors’ barking dog, which Dexter had buried alongside other animal bones. Accepting Dexter’s anti-social tendencies, Harry channeled those impulses by hunting animals first, and then, as Harry put it, other types of animals that escaped justice. Courtesy of Harry, Dexter killed his first human at age 20, attacking a nurse who was overdosing on her patients.
Dexter has become a blood trail analyst for the Miami subway. Deb joined him there as a police officer, working first in vice, then in homicides, and over time becoming a detective. Eventually, Deb learned of Dexters’ secret (stepping on your adopted brother halfway will) and later killed to protect him, which sent her on a spiral. She also found out that she was in love with him, an upsetting twist even for a show that specializes in upset.
The chair psychiatrists monitoring the home diagnosed Dexter as a sociopath and a secret schizoid. Dexter claims to have no human emotion. He lets the audience share their true thoughts through a voiceover, like the pilot’s: People simulate a lot of human interactions. But I feel like I’m faking them all. And I simulate them very well. And that’s my burden, I guess. As the original series progressed, Dexter seemed to move closer to genuine emotion, maintaining friendships and romantic relationships and enjoying a close bond with Deb, even though he never lost his urge to kill. He personified that predatory urge as a dark passenger.
Is Dexter a bad person who does good things or a good person who does bad things? Or neither? Or both? He loves a pulled pork sandwich and is surprisingly good at the bowling alley.
The code
Once he recognized Dexter’s death drive, Harry taught Dexter to adhere to a code. There were so many lessons in the much-vaunted Twisted Commandments of Harry’s Code, handed down by the one God I ever worshiped, as Dexter said. One to 10: Don’t get caught. Other rules: Never kill an innocent person. Only kill those who are beyond the reach of the justice system. Be ready. Leaves no trace.
Dexter sometimes violated certain aspects of the code. (He’s been caught surprisingly often. But that’s what happens when you run for eight seasons.) But he’s only killed the wrong person once, and he rarely lets emotions cloud his judgment. He often killed when threatened, but he sometimes refused to kill people, even dangerous or annoying people when they didn’t meet Harry’s criteria. He even freed a few people from his killing rooms.
The ritual
Unless acting in self-defense or on a very short notice, Dexter has adhered to a specific ritual. Knocking out his victims with a synthetic opioid, he brings them to a plastic-covered killing room, decorated with photographs of their own victims. It undresses its prey, then ties them to a table with duct tape or cling film. Using a scalpel, he makes an incision on the cheeks of his victims, placing a drop of their blood on a glass slide, adding the slides to his collection of trophies.
Before killing his victims, whom he calls his playmates, he often plays with them, engaging them in a conversation. His favorite weapon is a knife, but he knows how to get by with a saw and an anchor, a cleaver and a pen. After the murder, he dismantles the bodies, places the parts in plastic garbage bags and throws them in the bay.
The dead
By the end of the original series, most of the main characters were dead. There are the direct victims of Dexters, of course, a list that includes his brother, Brian; an ex-lover or two; and over 100 others. Most of his known associates also had bloody endings, such as his wife, Rita Morgan (Julie Benz), victim of the Trinity killer (John Lithgow) and several fellow Dexters, including James Doakes (Erik King), an antagonist. , and Maria LaGuerta (Lauren Velez), his former lieutenant, shot by Deb in order to protect Dexter.
Deb is also dead. (More on that in a minute.) But Dexter’s deceased characters often make an appearance, thanks to Dexter’s vivid imagination.
This final
The final season saw Dexter track down the Brain Surgeon, a serial killer linked to a famous psychologist. The brain surgeon shot Deb in the abdomen. In the finale, she suffered a complication during surgery, a blood clot (way of working those metaphors) that left her in a vegetative state.
Dexter had planned to escape to Argentina with his former girlfriend and fellow serial killer, Hannah McKay (Yvonne Strahovski), a poisoner, and Harrison, the child he had with Rita. But Dexter can’t escape. As a storm approached, he murdered the brain surgeon. With a pen! Sending Hannah and Harrison forward, he turned off Debs’ resuscitation and fled with his body wrapped in sheets, which he threw away with his other murders. The hurricane arrived, destroying Dexters’ boat and ostensibly killing him as well. But the latest plans find Dexter in frozen garbage, having grown a lumbersexual beard and invested heavily in flannel.
It’s an end that no one saw coming. Probably because he lacked closure, retribution, and attention to Dexter’s journey to personality. Maybe the new snowy series, set in upstate New York, will provide that.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/05/arts/television/dexter-where-we-left-off.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]