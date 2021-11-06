Prepare your Kill Room. Dexter is back.

Dexter ended in 2013, with its protagonist self-exiled to the Frozen North and most of the main characters dead. But you can’t keep a high level psychopath down. Dexter: New blood, which premieres on Showtime on November 7, finds Michael C. Halls Dexter Morgan working in a fish and game store under an assumed name. His side is shaking up, including blacksmithing, goat herding and maybe a bit of revenge.

Over the next eight years, you might have overlooked a few details of the series other than, say, its hugely unpopular finale. Here are some memories.

The killer

Dexter Morgan, born Dexter Moser, grew up in Miami, the adopted son of Harry Morgan (James Remar), a Miami subway cop, and his wife, Doris. He has an adoptive sister, Debra Morgan (Jennifer Carpenter). During the first season, it is revealed that Dexter also has a half-brother, Brian (Christian Camargo), and that the two boys witnessed the murder of their birth mother, using a chainsaw, and ended up with his dismembered body in a bloodbath. shipping container for days. If you think a trauma like this could turn anyone into a serial killer, you are right! Twice!

When Dexter was still a child, Harry discovered the corpse of the neighbors’ barking dog, which Dexter had buried alongside other animal bones. Accepting Dexter’s anti-social tendencies, Harry channeled those impulses by hunting animals first, and then, as Harry put it, other types of animals that escaped justice. Courtesy of Harry, Dexter killed his first human at age 20, attacking a nurse who was overdosing on her patients.