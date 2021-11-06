Is full-fledged romance for seniors finally on the agenda for Bollywood?

Hum Do Hamare Do, released on Disney + Hotstar last week, is a particularly ordinary movie about an orphan who pretends to have parents in order to persuade the woman he loves, who is also an orphan but obsessed with family, to marry her.

The false parents, Dipti and Purushottam, played by Ratna Pathak Shah and Paresh Rawal, were once in love themselves, and the masquerade reignites old resentments and affections. The characters are trapped in ridiculous scenarios. In one scene, Purushottam gets drunk and begins proposing to Dipti in front of the boys’ future in-laws, forgetting that they are supposed to be married. Despite the farce, the actors manage to make us love these characters.

Which made me wonder: is Hindi cinema ready for full-fledged romance for seniors?

Amit Sharma hinted at new possibilities with her formidable Badhaai Ho in 2018. Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao play a middle-aged couple with grown children who find themselves struggling with an unexpected pregnancy. The pair were absolutely magical. The relationship between Jeetender and Priyamvada was made with the warmth that comes from spending decades together.

The sex was also beautifully staged. Jeetender is shown reading a poem he wrote to his wife. It is called Milan ki Ritu. Fortunately, it starts to rain. The camera points to the couple in bed, then moves to the window. We can only hear them now. He tells her that she should leave her hair open more often because it looks so good. Then we narrowed it down to 19 weeks later.

Director Alankrita Shrivastava handled an even more sticky situation in the stunning Lipstick Under My Burkha (2016). Ratna plays Buaji, a 55-year-old widow who is defeated by her nagging passion for her young and beefy swimming instructor. In one scene, we see Buaji masturbating. The film served to emphasize that age does not make a woman asexual. Yes, humiliation followed, but Ratna imbued Buaji with dignity and pain. There was such tenderness in his desire.

The Hindi movies gave us more glimpses of what mature love stories might look like. Think of Amol (Dharmendra) crossing the train tracks in Mumbai to meet the former girlfriend he didn’t spend his life with, Shivani (Nafisa Ali), in Life in a Metro (2007); or elderly widower Saajan (Irrfan) and lonely housewife Ila (Nimrat Kaur) connecting through food in The Lunchbox (2013); or this indefinite relationship between Sid (Akshaye Khanna) and Tara (Dimple Kapadia) in Dil Chahta Hai (2001).

What would have happened if Tara had lived?

Maybe creators and viewers are now ready to put older lovers center stage and dive into the hardships and pleasures of seasoned love. Our middle-aged superstars (Khans and Akshay Kumar are all over 50) continue to woo young women on screen. Akshay’s latest film, Bell Bottom, released in August, paired him with Vaani Kapoor, who is 21 years younger. But there is a plethora of older actors embracing their age. What is most exciting is the dynamism of the careers of older actresses such as Ratna Pathak Shah and her sister Supriya Pathak, Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan, Dimple Kapadia and Shabana Azmi, who are all over 60 years old. .

Madison County Bridges, Anything Else?