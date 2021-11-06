Entertainment
Is full-fledged romance for seniors finally on the agenda for Bollywood?
Hum Do Hamare Do, released on Disney + Hotstar last week, is a particularly ordinary movie about an orphan who pretends to have parents in order to persuade the woman he loves, who is also an orphan but obsessed with family, to marry her.
The false parents, Dipti and Purushottam, played by Ratna Pathak Shah and Paresh Rawal, were once in love themselves, and the masquerade reignites old resentments and affections. The characters are trapped in ridiculous scenarios. In one scene, Purushottam gets drunk and begins proposing to Dipti in front of the boys’ future in-laws, forgetting that they are supposed to be married. Despite the farce, the actors manage to make us love these characters.
Which made me wonder: is Hindi cinema ready for full-fledged romance for seniors?
Amit Sharma hinted at new possibilities with her formidable Badhaai Ho in 2018. Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao play a middle-aged couple with grown children who find themselves struggling with an unexpected pregnancy. The pair were absolutely magical. The relationship between Jeetender and Priyamvada was made with the warmth that comes from spending decades together.
The sex was also beautifully staged. Jeetender is shown reading a poem he wrote to his wife. It is called Milan ki Ritu. Fortunately, it starts to rain. The camera points to the couple in bed, then moves to the window. We can only hear them now. He tells her that she should leave her hair open more often because it looks so good. Then we narrowed it down to 19 weeks later.
Director Alankrita Shrivastava handled an even more sticky situation in the stunning Lipstick Under My Burkha (2016). Ratna plays Buaji, a 55-year-old widow who is defeated by her nagging passion for her young and beefy swimming instructor. In one scene, we see Buaji masturbating. The film served to emphasize that age does not make a woman asexual. Yes, humiliation followed, but Ratna imbued Buaji with dignity and pain. There was such tenderness in his desire.
The Hindi movies gave us more glimpses of what mature love stories might look like. Think of Amol (Dharmendra) crossing the train tracks in Mumbai to meet the former girlfriend he didn’t spend his life with, Shivani (Nafisa Ali), in Life in a Metro (2007); or elderly widower Saajan (Irrfan) and lonely housewife Ila (Nimrat Kaur) connecting through food in The Lunchbox (2013); or this indefinite relationship between Sid (Akshaye Khanna) and Tara (Dimple Kapadia) in Dil Chahta Hai (2001).
What would have happened if Tara had lived?
Maybe creators and viewers are now ready to put older lovers center stage and dive into the hardships and pleasures of seasoned love. Our middle-aged superstars (Khans and Akshay Kumar are all over 50) continue to woo young women on screen. Akshay’s latest film, Bell Bottom, released in August, paired him with Vaani Kapoor, who is 21 years younger. But there is a plethora of older actors embracing their age. What is most exciting is the dynamism of the careers of older actresses such as Ratna Pathak Shah and her sister Supriya Pathak, Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan, Dimple Kapadia and Shabana Azmi, who are all over 60 years old. .
Madison County Bridges, Anything Else?
Enjoy unlimited digital access with HT Premium
Subscribe now to continue reading
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/lifestyle/art-culture/is-full-blown-senior-citizen-romance-finally-on-the-cards-for-bollywood-101636131137062.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]