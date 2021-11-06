Babe actor pleads with minister to end plans to export live pigs to China





The actor who teamed up with a pig named Babe to take the sheep proofing world by storm, and was nominated for an Oscar for his efforts, wrote to the Minister of Agriculture to condemn the practice of pig exports alive and to advocate The government is suspending its plans to ship breeding sows to China. In the letter, activist and actor James Cromwell whose on-screen credits include The Green Mile, LA Confidential, The Queen, Spider-Man and, more recently, Estate condemned the export of live animals in general as a stain on mankind and the export of live pigs to China in particular as both unnecessary and cruel. China increased its imports of breeding pigs last year to meet growing demand after the country’s herd was wiped out by the deadly African swine fever. In recent weeks, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has confirmed that an agreement has been reached with Chinese authorities to pave the way for the export of breeding pigs from Ireland to China. I had the great privilege and pleasure to learn more about pigs when I played in the movie Babe. They are fascinating animals who possess a remarkable capacity for love and joy as well as grief, Cromwell said in the letter. Breeding machines So I was shocked to hear about your plans to export these wonderful animals from Ireland to China, where they will be used as breeding machinery. And I urge you, on behalf of the right people around the world, to reconsider, he continued. He argued that treating pigs like cargo causing them to endure a long journey in cramped cages while exposing them to excessive noise and changes in air pressure is both unnecessary and cruel, and it would cause stress. immense to these sensitive animals. Worse yet, whatever protections they might have in Ireland, they are completely gone when they arrive in China, where there are no laws to protect animals on farms. He concluded by saying that the pigs deserved better than this and he begged Mr McConalogue to ensure that shipping pigs overseas did not match the friendly spirit Ireland is known for and to do whatever it takes and reverse that decision. Better yet, ban the export trade of living things, a stain on humanity entirely.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.irishtimes.com/news/environment/babe-actor-pleads-with-minister-to-halt-plans-for-exporting-live-pigs-to-china-1.4720826 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos