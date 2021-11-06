George Clooney Joins Other Hollywood Celebrities In Calling For Children’s Privacy

Actor-filmmaker George Clooney joins other Hollywood celebrities such as Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid and Ashton Kutcher in a growing movement to ask for posts so as not to post pictures of their children.



George Clooney published an open letter on November 4, addressed to The Daily mail and other publications, calling for restraint in photos and other mentions of her children.

The letter sympathizes with 29-year-old actor Billie Lourd, daughter of the late Carrie Fisher, whose photos of the one-year-old daughters were posted without consent and then removed at the actors’ request.

Clooney writes: “Having just seen photos of Billie Lourds 1 year old baby in your post, and the fact that you have subsequently removed these photos, we ask that you refrain from putting our children’s faces in your post. I am a public figure and accept often intrusive photos as part of the price I pay for doing my job. Our children did not make such a commitment.

He adds, The nature of my wife [international law and human rights barrister Amal Clooney]His work leads him to confront and judge terrorist groups and we take all possible precautions to ensure the safety of our families. We cannot protect our children if a publication puts their faces on their covers. We have never sold a picture of our children, we are not on social media and we never post pictures as it would put their lives in danger. Not a paranoid danger but real world problems, with real world consequences. We hope you will agree that the need to sell advertising is no greater than the need to prevent innocent children from being targeted.

Other forces in the movement

Clooney and Lourd join other famous parents such as Mindy Kaling, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Kristin Bell and Dax Shepherd, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, and Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom . The general consensus is that children should be banned.

Mindy Kaling has been very clear about the privacy of her daughter Katherines, I’m on social media and I like to share with people what my interests are and how my days are going and stuff, but I feel entitled to ‘have the privacy of my daughter and my relationships.

In July, actor Blake Lively lambasted Australia Daily Mail after posting pictures of her children on their official children, despite herself and her husband Ryan Reynolds continued to demand that their children stay out of the press.

The tabloid shared the collage of images showcasing the faces of Blake Livelys’ children. The collage showed James and Inez in a stroller as Blake held Betty in his arms, according to Just Jared. He added that another photo apparently showed her smiling and waving to the cameras.

The A simple favor The actor took to the comments section of the post, together you edit these images together to make it look like I’m happily waving my hand. But it is misleading. The real story is this: My kids have been bullied by a man all day. To jump. And then hide. A stranger on the street got into words with them because it was so upsetting for her to see. When I tried to calmly approach the photographer you hired to take these pictures in order to talk to him, he would run away. And jump to the next block again.

In a similar incident, Game Of Thrones Star Sophie Turner has hit back at paparazzi who photographed her daughter, Willa Jonas, without her consent. She shared a video in which she said: I don’t post photos of my daughter and make sure we can avoid the paparazzi at all costs because I explicitly don’t want those photos to be released.

Model actress Gigi Hadid also wrote an open letter in July via her Instagram Stories and asked the paparazzi to honor the privacy of her daughter Khais and not share photos of her face. Model wrote, I know laws change from state to state [in USA], and I’ve seen paparazzi pictures of kids in NYC with their faces blurry but after asking around I think it comes down to the integrity of the photographer, the fan posts sharing the image … Our wish is that she can choose to share with the world when she is of age and that she can live a childhood as normal as possible … I hope this can continue the conversation to protect minors in the media.