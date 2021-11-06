A little confusing but awesome movie

If you’re a fan of the sci-fi genre, you’ve probably heard of Dune. It was written in 1965 by Frank Herbert which spawned five sequels! Obviously, Hollywood wanted to make a movie or TV series with such a popular franchise. They had before. In 1984, Dune was filmed by David Lynch. I remember watching it when I was young, but honestly I was lost.

I hadn’t seen this version for probably 15 years, but I was incredibly excited for this adaptation. Director Denis Villeneuve is one of my favorites. If you remember my Blade Runner 2049 review, it made it and it was (in my opinion) the best movie of the year when it was released. So we have another movie based on the sci-fi genre and one of the best directors working today …. Also watch this cast. A list from top to bottom. It sounds like the making of a masterpiece… but would the execution play a role?

On the film.

We start with the film setting up the backstory so the viewer can have a little bit of context on the epic at their fingertips. Essentially, there are several tribes vying for power. It gets confusing, so it’s taken straight from the summary.

Duke Leto of House Atreides, (Isaac) ruler of the oceanic planet Caladan, is appointed by Emperor Padishah Shaddam Corrino IV to replace House Harkonnen as rulers of the fiefdom of Arrakis. Arrakis is a harsh desert planet and the only source of “spices,” a precious substance that prolongs human vitality and is essential for interstellar travel.

Essentially on Dune, the “spice” is there and is the most valuable asset available. This film, however, follows the Duke’s son named Paul (Chalamet). We see his odyssey as he travels to an unknown planet sometimes completely alone. That’s all the intrigue you get. I don’t want to spoil it.

Go see this movie. It is beautiful to watch. The sprawling landscape of the worlds is awe-inspiring to see. The actors are all excellent and the story is extremely engaging. However, the only gripe is that it is difficult to follow at first. Eventually you will understand what is going on but at first I was confused and almost couldn’t keep up. Regardless, it is AWESOME. Go see him. 4 ½ stars out of 5