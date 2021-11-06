Drummer Tommy Lee and actor John Travolta swapped recipes and baked cookies together in viral TikTok video





In this August 22, 2019 file photo, actor John Travolta attends the Los Angeles premiere of “The Fanatic” at the Egyptian Theater in Los Angeles. Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP, Dossier Musician Tommy Lee and actor John Travolta spent their Wednesday night baking cookies.

Lee shared the celebrity encounter in a TikTok video, which has since garnered 1.6 million views.

“Can you imagine if people knew Tommy and John are cooking?” Lee said in the video. Musician Tommy Lee and actor John Travolta went viral on TikTok on Wednesday night after the duo shared recipes for cookies and baked in their respective kitchens. Lee posted a video to the video platform on Wednesday night, including screenshots of his text messages with Travolta, who asked Mtley’s drummer Cre for his “Peanut Butter (Chocolate) Chip Cookie Recipe” . When sending the recipe, Travolta thanked him, to which Lee wrote: “Your welcome !!!!!!!” with a photo of her own batch of cookies on her kitchen counter. The “Pulp Fiction” star responded to Lee with a photo of her own uncooked cookies and a batch of baked brownies, saying, “You didn’t know I was Johnny Crocker.” “Who would have thought that two superstars would spend their Wednesday evenings baking brownies and cookies?” Travolta said in a clip that followed the text messages. “With fresh lemonade!” In response, Lee filmed a video of himself saying, “Oh my god, buddy! My wife and I were saying the exact same thing! I’m like, ‘Who sits on a Wednesday night [baking cookies]? ‘” “Can you imagine if people knew Tommy and John are cooking?” ” He continued. “What happened?” The video of the hearty culinary encounter was viewed over 1.6 million times on Friday, with nearly 251,000 likes. Some TikTok users gave their own take on their celebrity baking night in the comments of the video. “Why don’t we pay attention to the fact that Tommy Lee said ‘Welcome’,” wrote one user. The story continues Another said: “Tommy Lee and John Travolta swapping cookie recipes and baking on a Wednesday night is my new favorite thing.” “Wait… does anyone else want the chocolate peanut butter cookie recipes, or am I the only one?” A TikTok user added. Swapping cookie recipes wasn’t the first time Lee and Travolta showcased their friendship. In September 2020, Travolta and her daughter were spotted having lunch with Lee’s family. The musician and actor too went to a Rolling Stones concert with a group of other musicians last month. Read the original article on Initiated

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/drummer-tommy-lee-actor-john-010904464.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos