Unpublished memoir of iconic Hollywood actors found in CT Home





When an iconic actor is no longer with us, the only legacy they usually leave is their work, whether on television or on the big screen. For Paul Newman, this work was enormous. Best known for his roles in films like the scammer, Luke's cool hand, Butch cassidy And the child of Sundance, and many other memorable films, as well as younger people know him best for his Newman's Own product line, or perhaps for his work behind the wheel of a race car in Lime Rock Park. Well, everything is about to change. Now, thanks to the discovery of his memories found at the place he and his wife Joanne Woodward called home in Westport, people will soon see the actor as they had never seen him before. According to time.com, Newman began writing his memoirs in the 1980s with the help of his friend, screenwriter Stewart Stern, who was responsible for doing much of the research back to the memoir by talking to dozens of friends. and Newman associates. Now Alfred A. Knopf, a publisher, has announced that the memoir will be turned into a book to be released in the fall of 2022. Fans will get a glimpse of the actor through Newman's own words and thoughts, as well as his thoughts on acting, directing, childhood, family, fame, and the road to Hollywood. Also included will be details of his time on Broadway, his love life, including his first marriage, and his 50 years married to actress Joanne Woodward. Aside from his early years and Hollywood career, the book will also cover his thoughts on politics, his running career, his battle with alcohol, and graceful aging. Publisher Alfred Knopt told the Associated press what fans can expect in this upcoming book on the famous actor. Through Newman's voice, and the voices of others, the book captures the paradoxical and unstoppable rise of a star who struggled with doubts, believing he was inferior to Marlon Brando and James Dean, and yet transcended his status as a "handsome" to become an Oscar. winning actor, racing champion, social activist and entrepreneur whose philanthropy has generated nearly $ 1 billion for charitable causes. Again, the book is slated for release in the fall of next year.

