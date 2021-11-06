5 Bollywood Movies You Should Watch With Your Brother This Bhai Dooj





Bollywood movies to watch on Bhai Dooj Today marks that time of year when each sister prepares to “pour” a healthy sum of money or truly indulgent gifts from her brother. But aside from the gifts and funny jokes, it is the honest and beautiful relationship of love, loyalty and trust that forms the basis of this relationship. You don’t need a friend, you don’t need a support system or anyone else when you have your sibling by your side. As the world celebrates Bhai Dooj today, we make the most of this day by listing 5 movies that beautifully honor the relationship between a brother and sister. Check it out: Hum Saath Saath Hain The line that has become extremely famous in this film is a family that eats together stays together. The central node of this family drama concerned an adoptive brother, two siblings. The sister is going through a troubled time and it is with the help of her brothers that she finds her way and passes to the other side Dil Dhadakne Do The film revolves primarily around a dysfunctional, high-profile family that also includes a brother Kabir and his older sister Ayesha. Despite all the drama that overwhelms the family, Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra’s sibling duo stand the test of time and can go through anything and everything, besides the worst of times. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na The film is a beautiful story of friendship and love. But at the root of it all is a low-key sibling relationship. Aditi de Genelia D’Souza, an extrovert, makes various friends and cuts down on the time she gives to her brother. But with a twist of turns, the sibling draws one step closer again in one of Bollywood’s most beautifully shot scenes. Josh Aishwarya Rai and Shah Rukh Khan try out the role of the twins in this film. But throughout the film, they appear as friends and not as siblings. From wowing a girl to having fun with a local baker, this duo is made up of pranksters who know how to have fun. Queen Yes, the movie tells a great story of self-discovery and self-importance, but underneath it all is a sweet and beautiful relationship of a younger brother who goes out of his way to protect his sister who was just dumped. a day ago. his wedding. Possessive, protective and kind, this relationship will definitely remind you of yours. We wish everyone a happy Bhai Dooj.

