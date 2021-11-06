West Hollywood accepts highest minimum wage in the country for some workers: $ 17.64 per hour

In a bold but polarizing move, West Hollywood City Council has unanimously approved a minimum wage hike that will raise the wages of hourly workers at hotels, restaurants and other businesses as early as January.

The move, which came after a meeting held early Thursday morning, will take some of the region’s workers to $ 17.64 an hour, the highest in the country.

For memory : An earlier version of this article indicated that the California minimum wage would rise to $ 14 an hour in January for employers with 26 or more employees. The increase in January is $ 15 an hour.

Many celebrated the increase as a significant milestone for low-wage workers who have borne much of the brunt of the pandemic and who in some industries have been subjected to increasingly aggravated customers paying fewer tips .

The decision is life changing, said Sandra Pellecer, a single mother from Guatemala who often struggled to make ends meet for 16 years as a cook at hotels in the area.

Not only will this support me and hotel workers across town, but it will also help all workers in West Hollywood earn better pay, said Pellecer, who lost his job during the pandemic and research a new post.

But others have expressed concern that the increase could cripple businesses already affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brett Latteri, owner of the Den restaurant and bar on Sunset Boulevard, said he was generally in favor of raising the minimum wage. But he feared that a rapid rise in wages would force companies to respond by raising prices, cutting services, cutting hours, or shutting down permanently.

Waiter Drew Staten, right, chats with a customer at Joeys Cafe on Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood. Staten has worked at Joeys Cafe for 15 years and is very grateful that he is finally getting a raise due to the minimum wage increase in West Hollywood. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

It’s flawed policy, and it’s going to do more harm than good, Latteri said. The biggest threat to the local West Hollywood economy is a rise in wages of this magnitude so rapidly.

The new salaries will take effect in 2022 and will be broken down into categories, including hotels, large companies and small businesses.

Large businesses are defined as having 50 or more employees, while small businesses have 49 or less.

As of Jan. 1, hotel workers will be paid $ 17.64 an hour, bringing them in line with Los Angeles and Santa Monica, which implemented the rate in July.

The number exceeds Emeryville, Calif., Which currently has the highest minimum wage rate in the country at $ 17.13.

Wages in January will also increase to $ 15.50 for workers in large companies and $ 15 for workers in small companies. These groups will see incremental increases every six months, taking them to $ 17.50 and $ 17, respectively, by January 2023.

The goal is for all groups to be at the same pace by July 2023, said Sepi Shyne, pro tem mayor of West Hollywood. This rate is expected to be around $ 18.77 per hour, based on the Consumer Price Index.

A person on a bicycle is walking along Santa Monica Blvd. in West Hollywood at sunset. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

There is so much income inequality in the United States, and I hope what we did last night puts a big dent in it, Shyne said Thursday. This is a great first step in ensuring that workers receive their fair share and are valued and respected.

West Hollywood’s new ordinance will also include at least 96 hours of annual paid sick leave, vacation and personal leave, which Shyne said is huge for minimum wage workers.

West Hollywood’s current minimum wage ranges from $ 13 to $ 14 an hour, depending on the size of the business.

The new wage will be higher than the state of California wage, which will rise to $ 15 an hour for employers with 26 or more employees in January, the highest minimum wage in the country. It’s also much higher than the federal minimum wage of $ 7.25 an hour, which has been stagnant since 2009.

Dozens of people were summoned to the city council on Wednesday to speak out.

Lisa Vanderpump, a former cast member of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which owns several restaurants in the area, said many companies would find the change unsustainable.

Walter Schild, who described himself as the owner of a mid-sized dinner-only restaurant in the area, said the wage hike would result in almost $ 400,000 in costs for his business, and we don’t can’t survive on this.

Schild noted that businesses in West Hollywood compete with those in neighboring Los Angeles and Beverly Hills. Having wages significantly higher than places across the street would put them at a disadvantage, he said.

Yet others were strongly in favor of the measure, with some insisting that current wages are not sustainable.

Council documents indicated a living wage calculator from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which found that the living wage for a single person with no children in LA County would be $ 19.35 an hour.

I call it runoff pain, said Drew Staten, a 15-year-old waiter at Joeys Cafe on Santa Monica Boulevard, who earns minimum wage and tips. If your business is not sustainable without taking advantage of people, then something is wrong.

From behind the coffee bar on Thursday, Staten said that even $ 15 an hour, about $ 31,200 a year, was not enough to survive in West Hollywood, or just about anywhere else in LA.

I think it’s great, he said of the rising wages, but it’s still so expensive to live here. How do they want us to live?

The order includes a waiver for employers who demonstrate that compliance would result in a shutdown or significant downsizing. If the waiver is granted, these employers will be able to pay the state minimum wage for up to one year.

Not all business owners are against it. Jake Mason, owner of WeHo Dodgeball, said he strongly supports the increase. He said he was already paying his workers more than the minimum wage and that if necessary he would accept a pay cut.

Sometimes as business owners we have to take a beating to make sure we’re doing the right thing, he said.

One of the most vocal advocates of the increase in West Hollywood was Unite Here Local 11, a union that represents more than 32,000 workers in hotels, restaurants and other businesses in Southern California and Arizona.

During the meeting, City Councilor John DAmico pointed out that many commercial property owners in West Hollywood have seen their property values ​​rise by more than 500% over the past 20 years, while wages haven’t have largely not followed.

Reached by phone Thursday, DAmico said he understands the concerns of business owners, especially during the pandemic, but sees the city as a leader to follow.

Yes, people are a little shocked by COVID, but we can’t go back to where we were, DAmico said. We need to get a new idea on all kinds of things, and for me one of those things is finally breaking the cycle of thinking about workers last.