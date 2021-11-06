How an Indian journalist went from hero to zero for Bollywood

Text size:

A The Diwali-Bhai Dooj weekend is a pretty good excuse to take a break from our regular fare, boring and harsh politics, and watch movies instead. And also to do a little navel-gazing. As in, take an introspective look at our profession, journalism.

Today’s publishers demand nutgraf. So this is it. Bollywood and popular culture’s take on journalists has changed over the decades, from the quintessential good guy who beat the crooks and also had the girl in the 1950s, to a con artist, manipulator, conspirator. , a cynical TRP hunter, even an outright prankster.

What prompted the change and why? It is widely recognized that Hindi cinema (I only know Hindi) is generally the first to sniff popular mood and social change. That’s why 1950s and 1960s cinema was so socialist, 1970s populist, and post-reform a breathless, urbanized celebration of wealth.

This reflection was triggered during the long months of confinement when two things happened to us. First, we bought our first smart TV. And second, we learned how to use OTT platforms. One of the first things we did besides watching the usual TV series was go back to classics from the 1950s and 1960s, which we had never seen, or that we had seen as children and which we had never seen before. had no memory. The selection was made by chance, thinking of the most popular songs of the period that several generations have hummed.

The first was therefore Raj Khoslas Kala pani, 1958. Two unforgettable songs, Hum bekhudi mein tumko pukare chale gaye, and Achha ji principal haari chalo maan jaao na triggered it. The hero, Dev Anand, is a journalist looking for evidence to redeem his father, falsely convicted of courtesan murder and imprisoned for life. He travels from Bombay to Hyderabad and lands, where else, but in a newspaper office to check old editions. On the journalistic level, it is a double delight because Madhubala is also a reporter working for this newspaper. You can pretty much anticipate how this plays out. Good journalists win.

Dev Anand is also featured in Guru Dutts CID (1956). Still immortalized by his songs: The ke pehla, pehla pyar, Jaata kahan hai deewane, sab kuchh yahan hai sanam, Kahin pe nigahein, kahin pe nishana, and Aankhon hi aankhon mein ishara ho gaya. Dev Anand is not a reporter here but an incorruptible CID inspector. And so fearless that he happily pursues his own commissioner daughter Rekha, played by Shakila. But a fine editor is at the center of the plot, Shrivastav, who persisted in denouncing a great Mafioso, indifferent to threats or seduction. He pays with his life. It’s Dev Anand’s task to catch the assassin and the mastermind, with more than a little help from the boss’s moll, Waheeda Rahman. The truth wins in the end. So is courage journalism.

If the third example is also a Dev Anand film, it may also betray my own fandom for him and the music of Sachin Dev Burmans. But Raj Khoslas Solva Saal from 1958, with nuances of roman holidays, has Dev Anand playing the upright and charming reporter Prannath. He sings Hai apna dil to aawara, na jaane kis pe aayega in Hemant Kumars’ voice on a train ride as he listens (still journalist’s quintessential skill) about Waheeda Rahman running away with his family heritage and the wicked lover. Everything is going well again in the end. The reporter gets the girl.

NOTTo limit ourselves to Dev Anand, we go back to Raj Kapoor-Nargis starter and all-time superhit Chori chori from 1956. Still hum the songs? Yeh raat bheegi, bheegi, Jahan main jaati hoon wahin chale aate ho, Aa ja sanam, madhur chandni mein hum tum mile, Panchi banoon udti phiroon, mast gagan mein, and much more.

Nargis is a girl on the run, and the tycoon dad offers a huge reward to whoever finds her. Raj Kapoor does it. But he’s not after that money. He plays the unemployed freelance journalist Sagar who sees Nargis as a great story that he could sell to his editor for a reasonable amount. In the end, as you might expect, the wealth and the girl both arrive.

Staying in the same decade we have Guru Dutts Mr. and Mrs. 55. You would connect with if I called you back Jaane kahan mera jigar gaya ji, abhi abhi yahin thha, kidhar gaya ji. The context was then very contemporary, and in today’s language, one could even call awake. It was the year that Hindus were granted the right to divorce. A complicated plot has been woven around the wealthy heiress Madhubala and her guardian aunt Lalita Pawar, Bollywood’s favorite fly.

The rest you should watch. Just that Guru Dutt plays an unemployed cartoonist who parasitizes his pal Johnny Walker and hangs out in search of work in the newsroom where the comedian works as a press photographer. My favorite sequence from the movie: When Lalita Pawar comes to Johnny Walkers’ bachelor apartment to check on her future groom Guru Dutt.

You have no job, no income, you don’t feel miserable, she asks.

I have a roof over my head, I have three meals to eat. There are so many people in the city who are in a much worse situation, he says.

She is now horrified. Especially since she looks at the messy room and the walls plastered with caricatures.

Tum kahin Communist toh nahin ho? (Are you a communist by any chance?) She asks.

Nahin, principal designer owl (no, I’m a cartoonist), says Guru Dutt.

Of course, the story ends as it should, with a bit of drama. Love triumphs over money. Especially since the journalist is incorruptible.

TWhen the change begins, and now I have a hard time spotting a movie in the past four decades where journalists aren’t mocked, painted as gaffes and villains, idiots or abuse, even with the MC genre / BC gaali with hardly the pretension of even beeping swear words.

You can see this trend developing in the Kundan Shahs. Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983), where two clumsy photographers played by Naseeruddin Shah and Ravi Baswani are hired by a newspaper editor (Bhakti Barve) to investigate the rich and the corrupt. But in the end, she makes a deal and lets them go to jail.

As I reflected on the change, I also understood my serious limitations with recent cinema. But some that I watched, Peepli Live for example, and package. Both make fun of TV reporters for the most part, unfortunately in this portrayal, young women. One side: Little puppy Anushka Sharmas, the character shown on her screen for one of those stories to poke fun at TV journalism, was adopted by director Rajkumar Hirani and was her beloved pal at home.

To understand this change, I contacted those with better contemporary knowledge. In particular, the former colleague and cinema specialist Kaveree Bamzai. When news television first started, it was when Bollywood’s romance with journalists briefly returned. Preity Zinta played barkha Dutt thinly veiled in a 2004 Kargil-themed film Lakshya. But from there it was all downhill. Shah Rukh Khan previously told us about the horrible things TV presenters would end up doing to Aziz Mirzas Hindustani Phir Bhi Dil Hai (2000). Through Peepli Live in 2010, the media, with their stupidity and greed for TRPs, was pure evil.

Right now, you can’t imagine a journalist being presented in a good light except something like 1992 scam with the character of investigative journalist Sucheta Dalals. Remember that the series is set in 1992. The same superbly talented actor Shreya Dhanwanthary, who plays Sucheta, is now acting as a TV reporter covering the 11/26 terrorist attacks in Hotstars. Mumbai Newspapers and is fundamentally unethical. She is cynically communitizing a situation that is not so.

Have you watched Patal Lok? We did this during lockdown. The publisher in it is so blinded by his own image, power and sex appeal that the truth no longer matters. And now I believe there is the next Netflix production Dhamaka of Ram Madhvani, where the TV presenter apparently uses a bomb attack to make his way through prime time. In Every two! also, the media have neither scruples nor ethics.

In At, Abhishek Bachchan as a political father lashes out at the media, while Hiranis Sanju ends with the media being the only real villain in the life of Sanjay Dutts. Of course, the concluding caper sends compliments to reporters Earth and place too. Journalists who fall out of favor in our popular culture pretty much reflect the abuse and trolling they face on social media, especially women.

What can we do? I go back to the films of the 50s.

