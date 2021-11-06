George Clooney asks tabloid to stop posting pictures of twins

George Clooney doesn’t believe in sharing photos of his twins. Not because he’s not a proud dad, but because he genuinely cares about the physical safety of his family.

The globally recognized star launched an urgent appeal on Thursday to protect Ella and Alexander, 4, whom he shares with international law and human rights lawyer Amal Clooney. In the open letter obtained by The Times, the Midnight Sky star and director took to the Daily Mail and other publications asking them to refrain from putting our children’s faces in their publications.

His directive, he wrote, comes after the Daily Mail published photos of actress Billie Lourds, one-year-old son Kingston, the great-grandson of Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds and the grandson of Star Wars veteran Carrie Fisher. The post has since blurred the baby’s face in several images.

I am a public figure and accept the often intrusive photos as part of the price I pay for doing my job, Clooney, 60, wrote in the letter. Our children did not make such a commitment.

The two-time Oscar winner, whose children have repeatedly appeared in paparazzi photos released by the Daily Mail, also spoke about how children’s advertising can pose risks to them and the family due to the work of Amals.

The nature of my wife’s work leads her to confront and judge terrorist groups and we take every precaution possible to ensure the safety of our family. We cannot protect our children if a publication puts their faces on their covers, he wrote. We have never sold a picture of our children, we are not on social media and we never post pictures as it would put their lives in danger. Not a paranoid danger but real world problems, with real world consequences.

Clooney said he hoped they could agree that the need to sell advertising is no greater than the need to prevent innocent children from being targeted.

The movie star isn’t the only celebrity making such requests. The late Michael Jackson used to have his young children wear elaborate face coverings when they were in public. Celebrity couple Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard called for a boycott of photos of celebrity children in 2014 and regularly covered their children’s and other children’s faces in social media posts.

More recently, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have also taken such steps, with the Gossip Girl alum lashing out at a paparazzi account on Instagram last month for posting, without her consent, images of them walking with her. their three daughters.

It’s so disturbing, Lively wrote in the comments of the since deleted post, according to United States today. I have personally shared with you that these men stalk and harass my children and that you still post. You said you would stop; you personally promised me.

This is not a coincidence: it is you who are also exploiting very young children. Please delete.

Read the full Clooneys letter:

An open letter to the Daily Mail from George Clooney.

An open letter to the Daily Mail and other publications.

Having just seen photos of Billie Lourds 1 year old baby in your post, and the fact that you have subsequently removed these photos, we ask that you refrain from including our children’s faces in your post. I am a public figure and accept often intrusive photos as part of the price to pay for doing my job. Our children did not make such a commitment.

The nature of my wife’s work leads her to confront and judge terrorist groups and we take every precaution possible to ensure the safety of our family. We cannot protect our children if a publication puts their faces on their covers. We have never sold a picture of our children, we are not on social media and we never post pictures as it would put their lives in danger. Not a paranoid danger but real world problems, with real world consequences.

We hope you will agree that the need to sell advertising is no greater than the need to prevent innocent children from being targeted.

Thank you

George clooney