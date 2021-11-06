This famous Hollywood Hills home is full of charm





The rumor was allegedly occupied by adventure novelist Zane Gray (Riders of the Purple Sage) and also the longtime West Coast outpost of New York-based actress Heather Graham (Boogie Nights, The Hangover ), this home in the historic Upper Beachwood Canyon of LAs Hollywood Hills area was designed by famed starch maker Robert Finkelhor. Originally built in 1927 and sold by Graham Just over a year ago for $ 2.5 million after picking it up in 1998 for the bargain price of $ 880,000, the Spanish-style villa returned to the market again, asking for this times nearly $ 3 million. Nestled in the middle of a steep hill, on a 0.2 acre street-to-street plot with picturesque canyon views, the terracotta roof and white stucco structure rest under the iconic Hollywood sign. Inside, three bedrooms and five bathrooms are spread over just over 2,800 square feet of living space over three levels, all blending classic details with modern conveniences. An enclosed courtyard leads to the wooden front door, which opens onto a surprisingly tiled rotunda entrance, where a wood-beamed ceiling is accented with gilded stencils. From here, a two-story living room is highlighted by a vaulted ceiling with carved and stenciled wooden beams, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a wood-burning fireplace with the house’s original wood mantel. An enclosed veranda adorned with blue and white patterned floor tiles flows into a cozy dining area. Additionally, there is a windowed kitchen fitted with updated stainless steel appliances, mint green bead panel cabinetry, dining peninsula, and colorful tile backsplash. There’s also a wood-paneled desk containing built-in shelving and seating, and a brick cellar on the lower level housing a temperature-controlled area for wine storage. A red brick staircase leads upstairs, where the master suite has a spacious living room and a Juliet balcony with canyon views. As for the compact courtyard, the grassy space consists of an open-air brick dining terrace fitted with a built-in barbecue, as well as a pool and spa flanked by a gazebo. To complete it all: an independent two-car garage which has been converted into a one-bedroom guest house with a kitchen and a bathroom. The story continues Stephen udoff of Coldwell Banker Realty owns the list. More from DIRT Click here to read the full article.

