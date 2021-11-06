Indian cinemas recover from Covid blow

BOLLYWOOD RETURNS In this photo taken on November 4, 2021, a cyclist walks past a cinema with a poster of the new Bollywood film Sooryavanshi in Mumbai. Bollywood action flick Sooryavanshi launches list of hit holiday season releases on November 5 as Covid-hit Indian cinemas try to lure audiences into theaters and away from online streaming services in full swing boom. AFP PHOTO

Mumbai, India: Bollywood action flick “Sooryavanshi” kicks off hit list of holiday season on Friday as Covid-stricken Indian cinemas try to lure audiences into theaters and away from online streaming services in full swing boom.

Theaters were closed in March 2020 as part of a strict lockdown when the pandemic first struck, given a brief reprieve before closing again after a massive wave of the virus in April.

India’s media and entertainment revenues fell by a quarter to $ 18.7 billion last year, according to accounting firm EY, and most multiplex channels suffered significant losses.

But the industry expects a rebound with theaters now back in business across the country, most recently in Bollywood’s capital Mumbai.

The Hindi film “Sooryavanshi” starring big names Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh is the first branded Bollywood film to hit the big screen in 18 months.

Delayed since the start of the pandemic, Kumar is playing the role of a counterterrorism leader working to stop an attack in Mumbai.

Its box office performance will be seen as a litmus test of whether audiences will return to theaters in the world’s most prolific film market.

“This film is very crucial for the film industry,” Rajender Singh Jyala, director of programming for the country’s second cinema channel, INOX, told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

“The buzz is also very good.”

“The greatest films”

India is currently celebrating Diwali, the country’s biggest Hindu festival, and traditionally what film distributor Akshaye Rathi has called “a very lucrative time” for the industry.

“Traditionally, that’s when the biggest films come out,” he told AFP.

“Eternals,” the latest installment in the Hollywood Marvel franchise and the colorful drama “Annaatthe” starring Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, will also debut this week.

Fans excited about “Annaatthe” sprayed milk on posters showing Rajinikanth’s face in the Tamil Nadu town of Madurai on Thursday in respect for the actor who inspires almost divine adulation in the state.

As the industry recovers, India’s largest multiplex operator PVR is also opening an outdoor rooftop cinema on Friday, considered a world first in Mumbai.

Film trade analyst Komal Nahta said there was a “massive backlog” of films worth an estimated 50 billion rupees ($ 668 million) in production costs.

“We will have at least one major film released every week,” he added.

Christmas Eve sees the opening of Reliance Entertainment’s “83”, a sports biopic chronicling India’s first Cricket World Cup victory, also delayed by more than a year.

“In 2019-2020, we estimated ($ 40 million) the number of box offices, which was before Covid,” said Shibasish Sarkar, former head of Reliance Entertainment and current chairman of media company IMAC.

“For the next releases, we hope (and) wish the best.”

In a country where going to the cinema has long been a central part of cultural life, the closures of theaters due to the pandemic have caused an increase in subscriptions to streaming platforms.

U.S. giants Netflix, Amazon’s Prime Video, and Disney’s Hotstar have rushed to take advantage of online audience growth as smartphone adoption increases.

But INOX’s Jyala said movie theater owners weren’t fazed by the competition.

“People are coming back to the movies … and there are several more headlines in the works,” he added.