Beta testing is a vicious satire exposing scary Hollywood agents

No one plays dysfunctional men in personal and professional crises like Jim Cummings, as evidenced once again The beta test, a hilarious, suspenseful and utterly original satirical thriller about the empty fallacy of the film industry. Talent Agents are taking a vicious hit in this genre hybrid, as are a few other Hollywood locals thanks to their decision to accept a mysterious offer that arrives in their mailbox with no warning let alone clues to its origins. . Co-written and co-directed with PJ McCabe, Cummings’ latest is a puzzle skewer of a foul culture and the men responsible for it, with the actor-director-star choosing to embody the very hallmark of masculinity. poison that gave birth to the Harvey Weinsteins of the world.

Unlike its previous Thunder road and The Wolf of Snow Hollow (as well as David Gordon Greens Halloween kills), who all introduced him as a police officer, The beta test (November 5, in select theaters and on VOD) Cummings takes on the role of Jordan, a mid-shot from fictional agency APE. As he walks through his desk, a coworker explains to an employee boardroom the concept of packages, and the underlying joke is that the packages Jordan and his ilk really care about are theirs. Jordan is engaged to sweet Caroline (Virginia Newcomb), who has been doing most of their wedding planning since Jordan became obsessed with his career. He is also, in all respects, a Sycophane accomplice who displays cheerful smiles, talks about a big game and continues to soldiers with his positive and proactive schtick, even in the face of indignities, like a potential client (Wilky Lau) publicly grasping. his crotch may be the greatest humiliation a fake-alpha like Jordan can endure.

No matter how many whitening strips Jordan uses, his teeth stay rotten and The beta test quickly introduces a storyline designed to expose its core corruption. Out of the blue, Jordan receives a purple envelope containing an invitation to a non-binding sexual encounter at the Royal Hotel. Suspicious of this proposal, Jordan instinctively throws it in the trash. However, whether it’s for dinner with Caroline and her co-worker PJ (McCabe), or at the gym, Jordan can’t seem to regulate his horndog thoughts. So, he quickly finds himself in the trash can of his apartment building looking for the invitation, then filling out the RSVP card, which asks him about his favorite carnal inclinations. When another envelope arrives with a hotel room key, Jordan continues this alluring madness and heads to the Royal Hotel, where he finds a blindfold on the room door handle and, inside, a woman in the room. similar mask (Olivia Grace Applegate) with whom he uninhibited sex.

There are allusions to David Finchers The game in this setup, although Cummings and McCabe set a more overt horror vibe, thanks to a prologue sequence in which a Swedish woman (Malin Barr) calls 911, sits down with her threatening husband (Kevin Changaris) to declare that ‘she leaving him thanks to her own purple envelope experience and suffers a grisly curse for her honesty. The abruptness with which this violence unfolds is breathtaking, and it’s not the last time the filmmakers have generated powerful tension. Cummings and McCabe repeatedly use rapid-fire transverse mounts both to succinctly convey volumes of information and to reinforce the anxious atmosphere. The latter is also stimulated by Cummings Jordan, a maniac who becomes insanely consumed by his hotel date, causing him to hear things that are not said (which leads to an outburst of anger directed at his assistant), drop your five-year sobriety and start vaping whenever possible.

Jordan could be Kitty Greens’ monstrous invisible male boss The assistant, and Cummings doesn’t refrain from showing his horror from head to toe. As with his Thunder road and The Wolf of Snow Hollow Protagonists, Jordan feigns outer calm but is a restless mess of a man-child, prone to sudden outbursts of rage, grief, self-loathing, and selfish, confidence-boosting bullshit. It’s the epitome of Hollywood greed and affectation, licking boots and lingo, obsessed only with fame and fortune or, in the absence of those things, pretending to be a big dog in order to impress those surrounding it. Jordan is utterly reprehensible, and yet perhaps the delight of The beta test is that Cummings never makes him so unfriendly that he eliminates one from the movie. On the contrary, Jordans increasingly desperately tries to get to the bottom of this bizarre situation and locate the woman he shared that night with, is both pathetic and, on a basic narrative level, intensely intriguing. .

The beta testThe surprises are numerous and end up extending the satirical reach of films to include not only cinema but also the Internet in general. The potential exploitation of social media data and our most deviant and selfish fantasies ends up in the action, as Jordan spirals out of control and the facades he has erected and maintained all his life s ‘collapse. Recurring wide shots that slowly zoom in on close-ups help highlight the narcissism at the heart of Cummings and McCabes’ story, which ultimately leads Jordan to take extreme and often extremely funny steps to find the answers he’s looking for and, in doing so, to support its wobbly. sense of self-worth.

In his first moments, Changari’s husband sums up the attitude of the proceedings when he slams the searchers of the spotlight (Everyone just wants to be famous. And for what?) And defends inner contentment (Be happy with what you have). Lust, alas, reigns in this world of showbiz, alongside uncontrolled ambition and an ever greener grass mentality that breeds misery and insincerity. It must be absolutely exhausting pretending to be you, Caroline said to her hunk, but The beta test is far from trying, slicing and dicing its medium of choice with humorous precision. A #MeToo-like calculation that never pulls its punches or resorts to sermons, the Cummings and McCabes film playfully exposes and embarrasses its lead character. More brutally, it then forces him to face his own failures until he can only vaguely admit, Deep down, I’m just someone who doesn’t care.