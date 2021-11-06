7 female Bollywood characters who were romanticized instead of questioned





While we are quick to point out male Bollywood characters for their toxic behavior, there are many female characters that we have called “quirky” and “lovable” instead of calling them for their issues. Here are some of the best examples of red flags that we ignored in typeface: 1. Tanu from Tanu marries Manu Tanu was in control, an alcoholic, and treated her husband like a sidekick in his own life. So no, she wasn’t eccentric, fun and free, as has often been portrayed, it’s high time to see it. 2.Geetfrom Jab we met Geet didn’t understand the concept of personal space, was deluding himself about her relationship with her boyfriend, and even cheated on him towards the end. She tackled an emotionally vulnerable Aditya in the first semester, especially when he needed a therapist, not a “quirky” girl with a dysfunctional personality. Source: Netflix 3. Safeena from Ravine boy Safeena was obsessive, compulsive, possessive, and territorial. Her small outbreak, while justified, shouldn’t have been as violent as it was, which was clearly a red flag. No, it wasn’t romantic, it was problematic. 4. Zoya fromRaanjhanaa Although we have all called out Kundan for his toxic behavior, we often forget that Zoya is taking advantage of his situation. She knew he was in love with him, but she took advantage of him over and over again, letting him down for her. Why not eliminate him if he annoyed and harassed you? Source: IMDb 5. Aisha from Aisha Aisha was the poster child for the law in this film. She just needed a charity case, someone to make her feel better about herself. And we’re so happy that she got called out for it at the end of the movie. Source: Voyeur moon 6. Véronique de Cocktail She has been described as an independent and free-spirited woman, but for all the wrong reasons. She didn’t care about his casual relationships, until he fell in love with someone else and his mom didn’t like him. Not to mention his unhealthy coping mechanisms which involved drugs and alcohol, instead of therapy. Source: DNA India 7.Dwarf Kal Ho Naa Ho She was sarcastic, self-centered, and arrogant. She looked down at Sweetu and the fat embarrassed her, ignored Rohit’s feelings, treated her mother unfairly, was rude to her brother, and was overall very rude. She didn’t need a boy, she needed professional help. Source: Netflix

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scoopwhoop.com/entertainment/toxic-female-characters-in-bollywood-that-were-romanticised/

